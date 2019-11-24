International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia close on victory after Azam century for Pakistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 10:51 IST
Australia close on victory after Azam century for Pakistan
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Australia were closing in on victory Sunday in the first Test against Pakistan despite some stern resistance from Babar Azam, who scored a century, and Mohammad Rizwan in Brisbane. At tea on the fourth day Pakistan were 268 for six in their second innings, needing 72 runs to make Australia bat again with wicketkeeper Rizwan 77 not out and Yasir Shah on 17.

Earlier, Azam reached his second Test century and his first in Australia with an impressive knock. The elegant right-hander had been in excellent form in the lead-up games but was out to a disappointing shot in the first innings for just one.

However, he was a different player in the second innings and never looked in any trouble until he edged Nathan Lyon to Tim Paine to fall for 104. It was Azam's second century in 22 Tests following hie maiden ton against New Zealand in Dubai in November last year.

He shared partnerships of 68 with Shan Masood and 132 with Rizwan as Pakistan battled hard throughout the first two sessions. Rizwan, playing just his second Test, brought up his first Test half-century off 86 balls with nine boundaries.

His 42-run partnership with Yasir came in quick time off only 48 balls as they looked to put the pressure back onto the Australians. After resuming their second innings at 64 for three at the start of day four, Masood and Azam showed great commitment to frustrate the Australian attack.

The Pakistan pair looked comfortable from the beginning and brought up their 50-run partnership midway through the first hour's play. But on 42 Masood tried to hook a Pat Cummins short ball and got a thin edge to Australian wicketkeeper Paine to leave the visitors 93 for four.

One run later Paine was in the action again when new batsman Iftikhar Ahmed was squared up by a beautiful ball from Josh Hazlewood and could only manage to edge it through to the Australian captain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested in city with ecstasy drug

One person has been arrested with seven packets of ecstasy drug in central Kolkata, police said on Sunday. The Narcotic Cell of Kolkata Police on Saturday night raided an apartment in Russell Street area and arrested one Aditya Sikkhwal wi...

Fortunate to get accepted by audience: Vidyut Jammwal

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he is happy people recognise him as Commando and believes acceptance from the audience is the best thing an outsider like him can ask for. Vidyut established himself as the next generation action hero with 2013 act...

She can't vote, but 2020 Democrats want her support anyway

One of the most sought-after presidential endorsements in a key early-voting state is from a woman who cannot vote. As Democrats jockey for support in Nevada, a meeting with Astrid Silva, a 31-year-old immigrant rights activist who has beco...

Not possible that you hijack 'Jantantra' with 'Jugadtantra': Naqvi's dig at Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the formation of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is according to the wishes of people of the state. The Minister also took a veiled dig at the attempt by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019