Cricket-Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs in first test

  • Reuters
  • Brisbane
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 11:39 IST
  • Created: 24-11-2019 11:32 IST
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs on the fourth day of the first test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Babar Azam (104) hit his second test century and Mohammad Rizwan 95 to stall Australia's march to victory and once they had departed, Pakistan were soon all out for 335.

Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) on Saturday helped Australia accumulate a first-innings tally of 580 in reply to Pakistan's 240. The second test, a day-night affair, starts at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

