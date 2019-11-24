England at 55/3 on day four, trail by 207 runs

BJ Watling's first double ton guided New Zealand to 615 runs in the first Test against England at Bay Oval on day four on Sunday. Watling became the first New Zealand wicket-keeper to score a Test double hundred.

England in their second innings were at 55/3 at stumps on day three. The visitors are trailing by 207 runs. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley added 48 runs for the first wicket. Sibley (31) was scalped by Mitchell Santner. After the fall of the first wicket, adding just five-run to the scoreboard, Burns (12) too was sent back to the pavilion by Santner, reducing England to 53/2.

Jack Leach came in to bat up in the order but failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and became the third scalp of Santner. He was dismissed on a duck. For New Zealand, all three wickets were bagged by Santner. Earlier in the day, the hosts resumed their innings from 394/6 with Watling and Mitchell Santner at the crease on 119 and 31 runs respectively. The duo added 183 runs to their 261-run partnership for the seventh wicket on day four.

Meanwhile, Santner also completed his maiden Test hundred. He played a knock of 126 runs before picking up by Sam Curran. Watling and Tim Southee built a brief stand of 21-run for the eighth wicket. Southee (9) was caught and bowled by spinner Jack Leach.

Watling was scalped by Jofra Archer after playing a knock of 205. Kiwis declared their innings on 615/9d. For England, Sam Curran picked three wickets while Jack Leach and Ben Stokes bagged two scalps each. (ANI)

