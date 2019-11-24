International Development News
Horvat helps Canucks outlast Capitals in shootout

Captain Bo Horvat scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon. Neither team scored in the shootout until Horvat beat Washington goalie Braden Holtby (32 saves) in the seventh round. That's the fourth shootout goal of Horvat's career, with each serving as the game-winning tally.

The Capitals thought they had scored in the fifth round when Lars Eller beat Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom (32 saves) with a shot. However, the officials reviewed the play and ruled that the puck hit the crossbar and did not go over the line. Markstrom came up big in the shootout, with saves on six of the seven shots.

This was the last of the two meetings between Vancouver and Washington this season. The Capitals rallied from a four-goal deficit to record a 6-5 victory on Oct. 25, and that came in a shootout. Nicklas Backstrom notched the deciding goal in that contest, but missed a second straight game with an upper-body injury on Saturday. Washington started quickly and found a number of scoring chances in the first 10 minutes. The Capitals broke through when Jakub Vrana blasted a high shot past Markstrom 2:22 into the game.

Vrana one-timed a pass from Eller in the right circle to give Washington the 1-0 lead. That held up until Elias Pettersson tied it with a power-play goal with six minutes remaining in the period. He one-timed a pass from J.T. Miller past Holtby.

The Capitals had drawn overlapping minors which gave the Canucks a 5-on-3 advantage. Plus, Washington defenseman Michal Kempny lost his stick and couldn't get off the ice. And he couldn't do much to block the Pettersson shot. Vancouver went 5-for-6 on the power play in its previous game, a 6-3 victory over Nashville on Thursday.

Neither team scored again following the first period tallies, but the Capitals came up with several chances in the final 40 seconds of regulation. They just could not beat Markstrom at all the rest of the way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

