Day-night Test: Ishant, Umesh star as India defeat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs

Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma displayed a clinical bowling performance as India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on Sunday on the third day of the day-night Test here at the Eden Gardens. With this win, India has won the two-match series with a 2-0 score and has consolidated its position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 360 points from six matches.

This is India's seventh consecutive Test series win and 12th home series win. Resuming day three at 152/6, Bangladesh lost their seventh wicket almost immediately as Umesh Yadav dismissed Ebadat Hossain (0) on a short-ball and had him caught at the hands of skipper Virat Kohli at third slip.

Al-Amin Hossain next came out to bat and he along with Mushfiqur Rahim put up a brief 32-run stand, but their vigil at the crease was finally ended by Umesh Yadav as he sent back the batsman Mushfiqur (74) back to the pavilion in the 40th over, reducing 184/8. The ninth wicket was taken by Umesh Yadav and it proved to be the final scalp as Mahmudullah did not come out to bat as he had retired hurt on day two of the match due to a hamstring injury.

Bangladesh was bundled out for 193 in the final innings. Umesh picked up five wickets whereas Ishant scalped four wickets. (ANI)

