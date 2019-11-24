International Development News
Development News Edition

Test cricket needs marketing like ODIs and T20s: Kohli

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:24 IST
Test cricket needs marketing like ODIs and T20s: Kohli

Creating a buzz around Test cricket with attractive marketing, similar to ODIs and T20s, is a must change to an established psyche among fans for the traditional format, India skipper Virat Kohli suggested on Sunday. In a euphoric response to the pink-ball contest, close to 50,000 fans attended India's maiden day/night Test which had a lot of activities on the sidelines.

India sealed a comprehensive innings and 46-run victory inside seven sessions. "I think it's very, very crucial to market Test cricket like we do for ODIs and T20Is. It's not only the job of the players but it spreads out to the management the cricket Board and the home broadcasters about how you portray a particular product to the people," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

"If you create an excitement only around the T20 cricket and not much around Test cricket then in the psyche of the fans there's already a certain template that's established," he added. Kohli said Test cricket needs to be strengthened and suggested the idea of having interaction with the fans, especially school children during the games.

"I think if if there's enough buzz created around Test cricket then there will be a lot more keenness to come to the stadium. Like you have in venues abroad, there's something or the other happening, maybe a play area for games. Maybe schoolchildren could interact with Team India players during lunch. "I think all these things will really bring that strength into Test cricket and people would want to come in and have an experience of a Test match. It should be an event where you come and experience cricket, not just sit there and watch in you know, hot conditions. So I think there has to be more for the fan. I totally agree with that and has to be marketed well."

While there were doubts in negotiating the pink ball, Kohli was a delight to watch when he was at the crease. The skipper revealed that the iconic Sachin Tendulkar suggested a few alterations on the eve of the match. "He made very interesting points that probably with the pink ball, you'll have to treat the second session like the morning session, when it's getting darker and the ball starts to swing and seam. So first session, you invariably play like you play from lunch to tea, in a normal timing."

"The last session is like that evening session. So you're planning changes, you know your declaration, strategy timing, everything changes as a batsman, your setup changes. So even if you're set and you're batting well, as soon as it gets dark and the lights are on, you know, you can be in trouble very quickly." Kohli went to bat under lights with the team 43/2 and he felt like smashing the ball straightway like he does in IPL games.

"Luckily, I went in when the lights were on, so I didn't have to go through that transition, but I think that will be another challenge in future as well. But he under lights, it was a different experience. When I walked out, it felt like an IPL game atmosphere so you feel like smashing the first ball, but you have to remind yourself that you know you have to play compact," he smiled. Asked now that the India team has taken the pink ball plunge, will it be ready to play Tests under flood lights overseas, if a request come from Cricket Australia.

"I think a good practice game before that and if we get enough time to prepare we are open to doing anything. It's just that you can't have it in a short notice. As I mentioned last time, if we get enough time to prepare we are willing to do anything that is required to take up Test cricket in any manner. We'll be quite open." PTI TAP AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Won't give any excuse, were not able to perform well: Mominul Haque

After facing a 2-0 defeat against India in the two-match Test series, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque on Sunday said that he would not give any excuse for the teams loss as the side was not able to perform well. His remarks came after side...

Golf-Imahira lifts Dunlop Phoenix title as weather plays spoilsport

Japan Tour money list leader Shugo Imahira claimed his second victory of the season at the Dunlop Phoenix tournament on Sunday after the organizers decided to scrap the final round due to a heavy thunderstorm in Miyazaki. Imahira was in sub...

Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Classmates of a girl, who died of snake-bite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people, claiming to be past students, for giving statements against the school management. The students said they...

Hiroshima survivors tell pope of attack 'hell'

Hiroshima, Nov 24 AFP Survivors of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima told Pope Francis on Sunday of the scene of hell after the bombing, as the pontiff hit out against the use of the weapons. The pope began his four-day trip to Japan with sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019