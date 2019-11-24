International Development News
Development News Edition

Pink ball Test can't just happen in Kolkata, need to take it to all parts of India: Ganguly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:37 IST
Pink ball Test can't just happen in Kolkata, need to take it to all parts of India: Ganguly
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Following a thunderous success of the first-ever day-night Test at Eden Gardens, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday promised to take the pink ball game to all parts of the country. Eden Gardens played the perfect host for the historic game with packed crowds on all three days, bringing back memories of the times when Test cricket was more popular.

However, the lack of competition on the field was nowhere close to the hype surrounding the game as India hammered Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on day three. "I am relaxed, relieved and happy. We wanted to do this for Test cricket. It is so important. People were not turning up for Test cricket. We did a lot of things (promotion) during and before this Test. It was sold out all throughout even today though the game was expected to finish early," said Ganguly, who finally got India to play a pink-ball Test, four years after it was played first.

"I remember the 2001 Test (India-Australia). There were more than 100,000 people in this stadium and you don't want champions like Kohli, Rohit or Ishant to play in front of empty stands. So, I am extremely happy to see this," Ganguly told Star Sports. Kohli too has welcomed the move but has clearly stated that the day-night Test can be a one-off and not a regular feature.

Ganguly said he will soon speak to Kohli to know his thoughts about the game and said it can't be held in Kolkata every time despite the overwhelming response from the local crowd. "Hopefully it will spread to other parts of the country and I am convinced it will. This will revive Test cricket because it is different for people. Everything changes with time including people's taste.

"I remember when T20 started in 2007 and India won the World Cup, the format was not given a lot of value. 10 years later, not a single seat is empty when a T20 is played. And this was the first pink Test. "I believe (that it will be a success) because I have played the game. I want these champion players should always play in front of a packed stadium," said the former India captain who took charge as BCCI boss only last month.

"It can't just be in Eden Gardens all the time. It needs to go to other parts of the country. There are very big grounds in India. People throughout the country should experience this." Sighting the pink ball was an issue, especially in the twilight, and the ball did a lot in the evening sessions. Ganguly feels conditions were not drastically different from a red ball game.

"The conditions were perfectly fine. There was worry about the dew, whether you would be able to bowl in the night. This Eden pitch has grass, it is not the old pitch anymore. If this was day four, day five, spinners would have slowly come into the game. "The fast bowlers have always got help here. I have not seen anything different with the red ball. When there are good conditions in England or during the winters in India, the ball does a bit. So, the conditions were fine.

"There were few words about the pink ball but it is only going to get better when you keep playing. You have to produce one ball once in 10 years, it is not going to be at its best (initially). So those things will keep happening but the most important thing for me was four days of the Test match, I had 55000 tickets sold."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to form BJP government in Delhi, says Manoj Tiwari on Puri's remark

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday refused to comment on a statement by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about making him the partys chief ministerial candidate in Delhi where elections are due in early next year, but said that he is c...

Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants o...

Congo plane crash death toll rises to 24 -provincial lawmaker and rescue worker

The death toll from a plane that crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday morning has risen to at least 24, a provincial lawmaker and rescue worker.Jean Paul Lumbulumbu, the vi...

Sena committed sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts: BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the sin of abandoning its founder Bal Thackerays thoughts of aligning with the BJP by going with the Congress and the NCP for the sake of acquiring power in Maharashtra. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019