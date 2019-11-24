Cricket-Mominul offers no excuse for Bangladesh's pink-ball thrashing

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque accepted that his side failed the pink-ball challenge in their maiden day-night test against India but denied it was a mistake to take the plunge without adequate preparation.

A rampant India triumphed in a little over two days to complete a 2-0 series sweep in what was the first day-night test for both teams. Asked if it was a mistake to accept India's proposal for a pink-ball test, Mominul said: "I don't think it was a wrong decision.

"We failed in this match but we had to play it at some point of time. It was a great learning experience. This was India's maiden pink-ball test too. So I don't think there was any problem with that decision." Bangladesh were bowled out for 106 in the first innings and 195 in the second with their batsmen struggling against the exaggerated swing of the heavily-lacquered ball.

Several players took painful blows to their body and they needed two concussion substitutes after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan sustained sickening blows to the helmet. Only Mushfiqur Rahim (74) and Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on 39 with a hamstring injury, offered some resistance with the bat.

"As professional cricketers, there’s no room for excuses. Losers give excuses. I am not giving it," said Mominul who was out for a duck in both innings. "We didn’t play well team-wise. We didn’t even have one good partnership, barring the one between Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah... We batted very poorly."

It was Mominul's first series as the test captain, having inherited the role after all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned by the governing International Cricket Council for an anti-corruption breach. The tourists also missed experienced opener Tamim Iqbal who skipped the tour to be with his pregnant wife who delivered a baby girl last week.

"We have been missing them since the start of the series. But we shouldn’t use it as an excuse," Mominul said. "Their absence offers opportunities for others. It was an opportunity for me as a captain. But we couldn’t grab those opportunities." (Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)