Golf-Rahm birdies final hole to claim Race to Dubai crown
Spain's Jon Rahm claimed the Race to Dubai title on Sunday after he held off fellow contender Tommy Fleetwood to secure a one-shot victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Rahm opened up a six-shot advantage after seven holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates before Fleetwood made a late charge, finishing with a final round 65 to set the clubhouse target at 18-under.
Needing a birdie at the final hole to beat Fleetwood's mark, Rahm produced a sublime bunker shot to within three feet before rolling home to secure the Harry Vardon Trophy. The 25-year-old Rahm became the second Spaniard after the late Seve Ballesteros to win the European Tour's season-long Race to Dubai crown or its predecessor, the Order of Merit.
