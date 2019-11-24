International Development News
Pat Cummins feels pink-ball Test is going to be almost different format

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins feels that pink ball Test is going to be almost a different format.

  ANI
  • |
  Melbourne
  • |
  Updated: 24-11-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 19:11 IST
Australia's Pat Cummins. Image Credit: ANI

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins feels that pink ball Test is going to be almost a different format. "Pink ball is going to be a whole different almost format to what it was out here," Cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first Test match at the Gabba stadium, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second match will be a day-night Test. Since the pink-ball Test concept, Australia have won all the five matches they have played so far. Three of those victories came in Adelaide, the venue where they will take on Pakistan.

"It felt like once the ball got soft there wasn't a lot of sideways movement and they played really nicely, especially when we gave them some width," Cummins said. "Hopefully Adelaide, our record there is really good, we know the conditions well, it'll be a bit of a different game, I think," he added.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on November 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

