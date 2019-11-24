SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/ 9:00 a.m.ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2:00 p.m. GMT/ 9:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-MEXICO-FEDERER Federer and Zverev Mexico City match breaks world attendance record

MEXICO CITY - Broadcaster ESPN claimed a new world record for attendance at a tennis match on Saturday, with more than 42,000 people watching Germany's Alexander Zverev go down 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Roger Federer in an exhibition match in Mexico City. BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-ORTIZ

Wilder retains WBC heavyweight belt with 7th round KO Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday with a seventh round knock-out of challenger Luis Ortiz.

SWIMMING-ISL-INTERVIEW Grigorishin making a splash with his ISL revolution

LONDON - Ukrainian energy tycoon Konstantin Grigorishin is leading a revolution in the pool and he has no doubt that swimmers will be the winners. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-BCA/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Brescia

AS Roma host Brescia in a Serie A match. 24 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Lazio

Sassuolo host Lazio in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the day's other Serie A matches 24 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-AMO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux vs Monaco report

Bordeaux play Monaco - we will also wrap up the day's later games. 24 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester United

Sheffield United face Manchester United in the Premier League. 24 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRC-CHE/REPORT Soccer - Women's Super League - Birmingham City v Chelsea

With almost a third of the season played, Women's Super League leaders Chelsea take a slender one-point lead to struggling Birmingham City, and we will wrap up the rest of the action from the top flight as second-placed Arsenal host bottom side Liverpool and Manchester City travel to Bristol City. 24 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-SEV/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valladolid v Sevilla

Valladolid play Sevilla in La Liga. 24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 25 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-ATM/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Press conference and training of Juventus and Atletico Madrid

25 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid training & news conference Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Paris St Germain.

25 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend,

25 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

Madrid's Caja Magica hosts the final of the Davis Cup Finals. 24 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/

Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

25 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First test Australia face Pakistan on the fifth day of the first match in a two-test series at the Gabba in Brisbane, where they are unbeaten in the longest format of the game since 1988.

25 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - New Zealand v England first test match New Zealand face England at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui in the first of two test matches 25 Nov

FOOTBALL FOOTBALL-CFL-GREYCUP/

CFL:-Blue Bombers and Tiger-Cats meet in Grey Cup Hamilton Tiger-Cats take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football Leagues's championship game the Grey Cup in Calgary.

24 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

