Mushtaq: K'taka beat Punjab; Shaw helps Mumbai win; Pant fails

  • PTI
  • |
  • Surat
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:17 IST
KL Rahul slammed an unbeaten 84 to help defending champions Karnataka thrash Punjab by seven wickets in a Group 'B' Super League game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Sunday. In another game, young opener Prithiv Shaw, who returned to competitive cricket after serving an eight month dope ban, smashed 64 off 36 balls as Mumbai chased down a stiff 171-run target with five balls to spare against Jharkhand.

Karnataka pacer Ronit More bagged four wickets to help his team restrict Punjab to 163/6 before Rahul's blazing 48- ball 84 enabled the team to reach the target with two overs to spare. For Punjab, Shubman Gill, who was released from Indian Test squad, fell for 11. They also lost other opener Abhishek Sharma (5) cheaply, to be reeling at 18-2.

Skipper Mandeep Singh (76 off 50 balls) held the innings from one end and took the team out of the rubble. Anmolpreet Singh (11) failed to convert his start as Punjab lost the third wicket with 55 on the board. Gurkeerat Singh (44 off 32 balls) then joined his skipper as the duo conjured a crucial 88-run stand for the fourth wicket and steadied the ship.

While Mandeep hammered nine fours and two sixes, Gurkeerat played the perfect second fiddle and hit two boundaries and three maximums. However, More pegged back Punjab with two quick wickets as they were restricted it to 163/6. In reply, Karnataka lost their in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal (2) early but Rahul played aggressively and hammered the opposition bowlers be it spinners or pacers.

Rohan Kadam (23) and skipper Pandey (33) also chipped in with the runs before Rahul, who struck seven fours and four sixes, took his side home in company of Karun Nair (23 not out). In the Mumbai game, the spotlight was on Shaw, who proved his mettle, toying with the Jharkhand attack comprising the likes of Anukul Roy and former India pacer Varun Aaron.

The pint-sized opener smashed four fours and five sixes and led Mumbai's chase even as he kept losing partners at the other end. Shaw fell in the 12th over, with Mumbai still needing another 78 runs, but Shivam Dube's quickfire 23 off 11 balls, helped them near the target and then Siddhesh Lad (18 not out, Sujit Nayak (17 not out) completed the formalities.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra defeated Baroda by 67 runs in another Super League match. Riding on an unbeaten 48 by middle-order batsman Azim Kazi and 47 each by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and experienced Kedar Jadhav, Maharashtra posted a decent 165/2 before bundling out Baroda for a paltry 98.

In the final game of the day, Haryana beat Delhi by 30 runs even as India player Rishabh Pant (28), who was also released from the Test squad, failed to covert his start. Haryana, who had set Delhi a herculean 182-run target took wickets at regular intervals, to emerge victorious.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3-27) spun his web aroud the Delhi batsman and his wickets included that of rival skipper Dhruv Shorey. All eyes were once again on Pant, but the young wicket-keeper, could not deliver and threw his wicket away. After Haryana removed a set Nitish Rana (37), it was all over for Delhi.

Brief Scores: Punjab 163/6 (Mandeep Singh 76, Gurkeerat Singh 44; Ronit More 4-27) lost to Karnataka 167/3 (K L Rahul 84 not out, Manish Pandey 33; Mayank Markande 1-33) by seven wickets. Maharashtra 165/2 (Azim Kazi 48 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 47, Kedar Jadhav 47; Swapnil Singh 1-19) beat Baroda 98 all out (Kedar Devdhar 27; Satyajeet Bachhav 2-5, Samad Fallah 2-12) by 67 runs.

Jharkhand: 170/4 (Kumar Deobrat 58, Sumit Kumar 28 not out; Shubham Ranjane 2-17) lost to Mumbai 171/5 (Prithvi Shaw 64, Shivam Dube 23; Sonu Singh 2-34) by five wickets. Haryana 181/6 (Himashu Rana 59, Shivam Chauhan 47, Simarjeet Singh 2-43, Nitish Rana 1-13) beat Delhi 151/8 (Nitish Rana 37, Rishabh Pant 28; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-27) by 30 runs..

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

