Jets rout Raiders to extend win streak to three

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 02:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 02:45 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Sam Darnold threw two short touchdown passes and ran for a third score Sunday afternoon as the New York Jets extended their winning streak to three games with a 34-3 shellacking of the visiting Oakland Raiders. Brian Poole returned a Derek Carr interception 15 yards for the final points of the game for the Jets (4-7), who had beaten the New York Giants and Washington Redskins in their previous two games.

Carr was benched late in the third quarter after having thrown for just 127 yards for the Raiders (6-5), who needed a win to tie idle Kansas City (7-4) atop the AFC West. After Carr drove Oakland 46 yards in 11 plays to a 48-yard Daniel Carlson field goal on the Raiders' first possession of the game, the Jets' defense dominated, limiting the visitors to a total of 208 yards.

Sam Ficken matched Carlson's score with a 24-yard field goal later in the first period for the Jets, before Darnold scampered in from 4 yards out for the go-ahead touchdown at the 10:44 mark of the second period. Ficken added a 35-yard field goal before halftime to increase the New York lead to 13-3.

Darnold then got his passing game in motion, capping 81- and 39-yard drives with 1-yard tosses to Ryan Griffin and Robby Anderson to increase the New York margin to 27-3 midway through the third period. On Oakland's next possession after Anderson's score, Poole made a shoestring catch on a deflected pass and raced home to make it a blowout at 34-3.

Darnold finished 20-for-29 for 315 yards and the two touchdowns. Anderson was the game's leading receiver with 86 yards and a TD on four catches. Carr was just 15-for-27 for his 127 yards before the third-quarter benching. Mike Glennon finished up for the Raiders.

Jalen Richard was Oakland's top receiver with six catches for 47 yards. Neither team had much luck running the ball. Le'Veon Bell was the game's leading rusher with 49 yards on 12 carries.

The Jets outgained the Raiders 401-208 and enjoyed a 21-10 advantage in first downs.

