Mayfield, Browns jump on Dolphins early in rout

Baker Mayfield threw a season-high three touchdown passes, and the Cleveland Browns scored 28 consecutive points to start the game en route to a 41-24 victory Sunday over the visiting Miami Dolphins. It was the Browns' third win a row, all coming at home.

Mayfield threw all three in the first half. He finished 24 of 34 for 327 yards with one interception. Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a monster game for Cleveland, reeling in 10 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. The Browns (5-6) worked past a shaky third quarter to put away the Dolphins (2-9) and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Dolphins scored 17 unanswered points to cut the lead to 28-17 heading into the fourth quarter. Miami converted Mayfield's interception into a Fitzpatrick scoring pass to tight end Mike Gesicki for 11 yards, Miami's first third-quarter TD of the season.

After Austin Seibert missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt, Fitzpatrick notched an 8-yard TD run on third down with 4 seconds left in the third. But Seibert connected from 40 yards with 11:21 remaining and from 26 with 6:51 left to stunt the comeback. Running back Nick Chubb (21 carries, 106 yards) culminated the Browns' scoring with a 5-yard bull-rush with 3:26 left.

The Dolphins, the least penalized NFL team coming into the game, were hit with a season-high eight penalties for 94 yards. The Browns' defense sacked Fitzpatrick four times and intercepted him twice -- both by linebacker Joe Schobert, who also had two interceptions in Week 11. Fitzpatrick finished 21 of 39 for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns took a 28-3 lead into halftime, thanks to Mayfield's three touchdown passes. Mayfield tossed two to Landry and finished the half 16-for-18 passing for 198 yards. The Dolphins, who managed just 121 yards of offense and seven first downs before the break, gifted the Browns two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Miami's fake punt attempt on fourth-and-7 in its own end failed, giving the Browns the ball at the Miami 45. Mayfield hit Landry six plays later for a 5-yard scoring strike, making it 21-0. Later, Fitzpatrick's pass to Albert Wilson on third-and-3 bounced off the receiver's hands and into the arms of Schobert for an interception at the Cleveland 25-yard line, ending Miami's best drive to that point.

Kareem Hunt finished off that nine-play, 73-yard drive with a 6-yard scamper around right end for a 28-0 lead with 1:01 left. The Browns dominated the first quarter, outgaining the Dolphins 169 yards to 9 in taking a 14-0 lead.

--Field Level Media

