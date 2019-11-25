Bills' D silences Broncos in 20-3 win

Josh Allen passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 56 yards, Cole Beasley and John Brown had a touchdown catch each, and the host Buffalo Bills beat the Denver Broncos 20-3 on Sunday. Frank Gore rushed for 65 yards to pass Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders for third in career rushing yards with 15,289. He came into the game needing 46 yards to surpass Sanders.

Allen finished 15 of 25 and threw one interception, and Devin Singletary added 106 yards on the ground to lead Buffalo. Buffalo (8-3) solidified its position as the first wild-card team in the AFC with the win. The Bills have a two-game lead on Indianapolis, Oakland and Pittsburgh.

Brandon Allen was 10-for-25 passing for just 82 yards and an interception, and Phillip Lindsay had 57 yards rushing for Denver, which managed a season-low 134 total yards. The Broncos (3-8) have lost four of their last five and are guaranteed their third straight non-winning season. The Bills took a 6-0 halftime lead on two field goals by Stephen Hauschka and then increased it to 13-0 when Josh Allen connected with Beasley on an 18-yard scoring strike early in the third quarter. Beasley finished with six catches for 76 yards.

The Broncos finally got on the board on a 45-yard field goal by Brandon McManus midway through the third quarter but couldn't generate any offense the rest of the way. Denver had nine first downs in 10 drives and none after McManus' field goal. Gore had tied Sanders early in the fourth quarter, but a 3-yard loss knocked him back to fourth place. On the next play Allen hit Brown for a 34-yard touchdown pass to put the Bills ahead 20-3. The play was originally ruled incomplete, but it was overturned after Buffalo challenged.

The Bills forced a three-and-out, and Gore gained 8 yards on the next drive to move up on the list. The Broncos have not scored a fourth-quarter touchdown since Sept. 29 against Jacksonville, a drought that was extended to seven games against Buffalo.

