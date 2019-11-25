International Development News
Development News Edition

Eichel, Girgensons drive Sabres past Panthers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 06:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 06:17 IST
Eichel, Girgensons drive Sabres past Panthers
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Captain Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. Eichel, a 23-year-old center and the second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, is on pace for a career season, leading Buffalo in goals (14) and assists (15).

Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, who halted a three-game losing streak. Linus Ullmark made 43 saves to even his season record to 5-5-1. The Panthers got goals from Brett Connolly and Noel Acciari. Connolly has five goals in his past five games and a team-high 11 for the season. Florida, which has lost two straight games, got 21 saves from rookie backup goalie Sam Montembeault.

It was Montembeault's first start since Nov. 10, and it was a success for him early on, as Florida dominated the first 16 minutes of the game, holding a 9-2 shots-on-goal advantage. But then Eichel carried the puck into the zone, weaving around three Panthers defenders before threading the puck to Skinner, whose redirection on the doorstep beat Montembeault five-hole with 16:24 expired in the first.

Buffalo made it 2-0 less than two minutes later, as Girgensons took a drop pass from Brandon Montour and scored with a wrist shot from the left circle. The Sabres extended their lead to 3-0 with 3:42 expired in the second, as Eichel got loose with a sweet move and then rang in a shot that went in off the left post.

Florida got on the board with 9:29 gone in the second when Acciari picked up a loose puck and beat Ullmark from point-blank range. Buffalo got that goal back just a few minutes later, at the 14:41 mark. On a breakaway and with the Panthers giving chase, Olofsson beat Montembeault glove-side, ringing his shot in off the right post.

After Henri Jokiharju was penalized for tripping, Florida cashed in with Connolly's power-play goal from just above the left circle, making it 4-2 with 16:52 left in the third. After taking a pass from Aaron Ekblad, Connolly's blast went in off Ullmark's left arm. Buffalo stretched its lead to 5-2 on Girgenson's second goal, this one with 6:35 left in the third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

Spencer Dinwiddle scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 r...

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it will open a pop-up store on Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc that will run until the end of December and carry a selection of about 1,000 products from overseas. The move, which was initially report...

UN calls on Afghan authorities to probe into vehicle attack

A UN worker was killed and two people were injured when their vehicle was attacked in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.Press reports indicate that the vehicle, which had UN markings, was heavily damaged after being hit by a grenade atta...

Bogdanovic, Kings hold off Wizards late

Bogdan Bogdanovic stalled a Washington rally with a 3-pointer with 128 remaining Sunday night, allowing the visiting Sacramento Kings to hang on for a 113-106 victory over the Wizards. Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019