International Development News
Development News Edition

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 07:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 07:32 IST
Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win
Image Credit: Twiter (@nyknicks)

Spencer Dinwiddle scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Taurean Prince added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who have won three in a row -- all without the injured Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert -- to get back to .500 at 8-8. Joe Harris added 13 points, and Garrett Temple finished with 12 points.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 26 points for the Knicks, who have lost three in a row and four of five to fall into the last place in the Eastern Conference at 4-13. Julius Randle scored 15 points, followed by Wayne Ellington (12) and Dennis Smith Jr. (10). The Knicks never led in the second half but mounted a late run and got within a basket four times, first on Morris' 3-pointer with 1:54 left. Dinwiddle responded with a turnaround bank shot to extend the Nets' lead to 98-94.

Ellington then drained a 3-pointer to close the gap to 98-97. Harris scored through a double team to put the lead back to three, and Frank Ntiliknia missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer from the wing with 45 seconds left.

Allen hit one of two free throws with 43.3 seconds left to push lead back to four, but Randle again closed the gap to two with a dunk with 11.9 seconds remaining. Harris finally iced the game with two free throws with 6.8 seconds to go to put the Nets up 103-99, before Randle scored on a putback with 0.4 seconds to go.

Dinwiddle and Temple had six points apiece during a 22-3 first-quarter run by the Nets that turned a 12-7 deficit into a 29-15 lead. But the Knicks immediately responded with a 15-0 run that spanned the quarters. Smith scored the final five points and gave New York the lead with a 3-pointer exactly three minutes into the second.

The Nets took the lead at 34-33 on Dinwiddle's layup with 6:54 left. That began a 14-2 run for Brooklyn before the Knicks pulled within 52-46 at halftime. Morris scored 11 of the Knicks' first 15 points of the second half and drained the 3-pointer that tied the score at 61-61 with 7:40 remaining in the third. Harris answered with a 3-pointer that gave the Nets the lead for good.

The Nets carried an 82-72 lead into the fourth thanks to a pair of free throws by Dinwiddle with 4.3 seconds left in the third. Harris' 3-pointer with 7:11 remaining in the game gave Brooklyn its biggest lead of the second half at 91-80.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

Spencer Dinwiddle scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 r...

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it will open a pop-up store on Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc that will run until the end of December and carry a selection of about 1,000 products from overseas. The move, which was initially report...

UN calls on Afghan authorities to probe into vehicle attack

A UN worker was killed and two people were injured when their vehicle was attacked in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.Press reports indicate that the vehicle, which had UN markings, was heavily damaged after being hit by a grenade atta...

Bogdanovic, Kings hold off Wizards late

Bogdan Bogdanovic stalled a Washington rally with a 3-pointer with 128 remaining Sunday night, allowing the visiting Sacramento Kings to hang on for a 113-106 victory over the Wizards. Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019