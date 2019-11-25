International Development News
India consolidate top position in World Test Championship

India have consolidated their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), reaching 360 points after completing a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh.

  • ANI
  • Dubai
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 08:42 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 08:42 IST
Indian team celebrating after clinching the series over Bangladesh by 2-0. (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India have consolidated their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), reaching 360 points after completing a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh. India have yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship. They won 2-0 in the West Indies and beat South Africa 3-0 in a home series before completing their third series win in the day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Each series is worth 120 points with the points distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Australia are on 116 points after winning the first match of their ongoing Test series against Pakistan. Australia and England had earlier settled for 56 points each from their five-match Ashes series, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing their two-match series 1-1. Pakistan are playing their first WTC series down under, while Bangladesh, West Indies and South Africa failed to get any points in their opening series.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions. (ANI)

