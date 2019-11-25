Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Here are some talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: FAVRE PRESSURE

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre's position seems far from secure after they had to come back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with promoted Paderborn, with club boss Hans-Joachim Watzke emphasizing football is a results-based business. "Lucien you continue to have our trust," said Watzke, addressing the coach in a club members' meeting.

"But at the end of the day football is defined by results. We wish that you succeed in turning the corner. For that, you have all the support we can offer." Title hopefuls Dortmund are sixth on 20 points, five off the top.

TIGHT RACE Borussia Moenchengladbach's shock loss at promoted Union Berlin was just their second in their last nine matches but it cut their lead at the top to just one point.

Four teams are within three points of Gladbach, while even ninth-placed Bayer Leverkusen are only six back and within striking distance of a Champions League spot. RECORD SNAPPED

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski makes the news even when he does not score as his failure to find the net in their 4-0 victory over Fortuna Duesseldorf ended his record run of having netted in each of the previous 11 league games. The Pole, who has scored 16 times in the Bundesliga this season, is chasing Gerd Mueller's 1971/72 record of 40 goals.

