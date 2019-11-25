International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:23 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are some talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: FAVRE PRESSURE

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre's position seems far from secure after they had to come back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with promoted Paderborn, with club boss Hans-Joachim Watzke emphasizing football is a results-based business. "Lucien you continue to have our trust," said Watzke, addressing the coach in a club members' meeting.

"But at the end of the day football is defined by results. We wish that you succeed in turning the corner. For that, you have all the support we can offer." Title hopefuls Dortmund are sixth on 20 points, five off the top.

TIGHT RACE Borussia Moenchengladbach's shock loss at promoted Union Berlin was just their second in their last nine matches but it cut their lead at the top to just one point.

Four teams are within three points of Gladbach, while even ninth-placed Bayer Leverkusen are only six back and within striking distance of a Champions League spot. RECORD SNAPPED

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski makes the news even when he does not score as his failure to find the net in their 4-0 victory over Fortuna Duesseldorf ended his record run of having netted in each of the previous 11 league games. The Pole, who has scored 16 times in the Bundesliga this season, is chasing Gerd Mueller's 1971/72 record of 40 goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Gold declines Rs 166 on weak global trend

Gold prices declined Rs 166 to Rs 38,604 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid sell-off in international markets, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 38,770 per 10 gram on Saturday.Spot gold price ...

UPDATE 1-Uber's London licence hangs in the balance on expiry day

Londons transport regulator said on Monday it has yet to decide on whether to renew Ubers operating licence in the city after a media report said the taxi app would lose its right to take rides in Britains capital. LBC radio reported on Mon...

Cong, allies driven by lust for power: PM Modi tells Jharkhand

Mounting a blistering attack on the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Monday their self-seeking past governments were driven by the lust for power and exploited the mineral-rich states resources...

Vietnam Jan-Nov FDI inflows rise 6.8% y/y to $17.62 bln - govt

Vietnam received 17.62 billion in foreign direct investment FDI in the first eleven months of this year, up 6.8 from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Monday. FDI has been a key driver of Vietnams economic grow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019