International Development News
Development News Edition

Bit disturbing hearing racial insults, says Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer said that it was disturbing to hear racial comments by a man in the crowd during batting on day five of the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval here on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mount Maunganui
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:33 IST
Bit disturbing hearing racial insults, says Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer. Image Credit: ANI

England pacer Jofra Archer said that it was disturbing to hear racial comments by a man in the crowd during batting on day five of the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval here on Monday. "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also," Archer tweeted.

England suffered a massive defeat at the hands of hosts by an innings and 65 runs earlier in the day. England resumed their innings from 55/3 on the last day of the first Test and were bowled out on 197. Denly and Root added 14-run brief partnership for the fourth wicket. Root (11) became the first scalp of the day and was caught by Tom Latham at gully off Colin de Grandhomme, reducing England for 69/4.

Ben Stokes along with Denly provided a 52-run partnership to get past the 100-run mark. Stokes, after playing a knock of 28 runs was bowled by Tim Southee. England were in trouble as they lost Denly (35), Ollie Pope (6) and Jos Buttler (0) in quick succession.

Sam Curran and Jofra Archer built a stand of 59 runs for the ninth wicket but could not deny their side's defeat. Archer (30) was scalped by Neil Wagner, taking New Zealand close to victory in the 97th over. On the next delivery of the same over, Wagner put the final nail in the coffin and dismissed Stuart Board on a golden duck. For New Zealand, Wagner bagged five wickets while Mitchell Santner clinched three wickets.

The two teams will now face each other in the second Test at Hamilton from November 29 to December 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UK to take back 42 containers of plastic scrap illegally shipped to Malaysia

Britain will take back 42 containers filled with plastic waste that had been illegally shipped to Malaysia, authorities said on Monday. Malaysia last year became the worlds main destination for plastic waste after Chinas ban on scrap import...

Airtel boosts Airtel X labs portfolio with Quikmile acquihire

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the acquihire of Gurgaon based Quikmile, a start-up focused on building tech-enabled logistics platforms for India. The company did not disclose the size of the acquihire deal, which typical...

UPDATE 1-Uber's London licence hangs in the balance on expiry day

Londons transport regulator said on Monday it has yet to decide on whether to renew Ubers operating license in the city after a media report said the taxi app would lose its right to take rides in Britains capital. LBC radio reported on Mon...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England fast bowler Archer says he was subjected to racial abuse

England fast bowler Jofra Archer said on Monday he was subjected to racial insults by a spectator while batting during the final day of the opening test against New Zealand at Bay Oval.New Zealand cruised to an innings and 65-run win over E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019