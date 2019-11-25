International Development News
Development News Edition

Root urges more from Archer as England slump to heavy defeat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mountmaunganui
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:19 IST
Root urges more from Archer as England slump to heavy defeat

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Nov 25 (AFP) England captain Joe Root said rookie fast bowler Jofra Archer had a lot to learn as the tourists slumped to an innings defeat by New Zealand on Monday. A "brutally honest" Root also blasted England's shot selection in a brittle batting display after his team, after winning the toss, lost by an innings and 65 runs to go 1-0 down in the two-Test series.

Archer, 24, starred in this year's Ashes, where he took 22 wickets in his debut Test series. But he managed only one scalp at Mount Maunganui -- that of BJ Watling for 205. Root said Archer could take his cue from New Zealand's Neil Wagner, who took five for 44 in England's second innings and eight wickets in the match in total.

"He's burst on to the international scene and he's done wonderful things for England and he'll do so many more wonderful things," Root said of Archer. "But this is very new to him. He's got the Kookaburra ball which he's not bowled with before and he's never been to this part of the world and you have to perform in a certain way out here.

"He's got all the attributes that can be very successful and he's got to learn you've got to make sure every spell counts and you've got to run in and use that extra pace to your advantage." Archer also got a ticking-off for riding a Segway on the field after the toss on Thursday -- risking possible injury. Root said Archer wouldn't make the same mistake again.

"I can't fault his effort. Putting in the amount he has done this innings shows that he cares and he wants to really put in for this team," added Root. "But I think there were certain spells where I think he can just unleash a little bit more and that will come with experience and time."

- 'Won't happen overnight' - ============================

England are hoping to sew the seeds for reclaiming the Ashes in Australia in 2021-2022, saying before the match that they were determined to "bat long", while Archer was expected to show the world what he could do on foreign soil. In his pre-match remarks, Root insisted "We're going to take the team forward" and Test cricket "is a priority", adding "My game's in good order" -- before making scores of two and 11.

But, from being 242 for four at stumps on day one against New Zealand, England saw a potential 500-plus first innings halted at 353. New Zealand, in response, went from 127 for four to declare at 615 for nine. With England needing at least 262 to make New Zealand bat again, they reached 121 for four before the last six wickets fell for 76 runs.

"It's not going to happen overnight," said Root of England's reboot under new coach Chris Silverwood. "You can't fault the effort of the guys. It's obvious we want to play in a certain way which is very different to how we've had to play in our own conditions over the past couple of years and it's going to take time.

"We've got a couple of new guys in the team, some fresh faces at the start of their careers and they have to learn from these experiences." Few batsmen distinguished themselves, and England have now failed to reach 400 in 19 overseas innings since the 2017 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. "It's always tough when you play abroad," Root said.

"Bring it all together and we will be come more consistent, we will score more runs more frequently and once we've seen ourselves do it a couple of times it will be a lot easier to do that consistently," he added. (AFP) PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Here's why Bajaj Finance fixed deposit is the safest investment option today

Pune Maharashtra India, Nov 25 ANIBusinessWire India Considering a volatile financial scenario and negative investor sentiment, market-linked investment tools are not the first choice for revenue generation. Fixed deposits are now a more se...

Kilitch Drugs Wins Pharmexcil Outstanding Exports Award 2018-19

Mumbai, November 25, 2019 Kilitch Drugs one of the leading pharmaceutical Indian exporters have won Pharmexcil Outstanding Exports Award 2018-19. The conference was held at International Regulators meet at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. Spe...

Iran rejects US order to pay $180 mn over reporter's jailing

Tehran, Nov 25 AFP Iran on Monday rejected a US court order for Tehran to pay 180 million in damages to a Washington Post reporter for jailing him on espionage charges. Jason Rezaian spent 544 days in an Iranian prison before he was release...

Vooty Golf County Meets Minister Shri. KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2019 PRNewswire -- Mr K. Santosh Reddy, Chairman Dream Valley Group Mr. Ranjith Reddy Chevalla MP Mr. K Prithvi Reddy, CEO Vooty Golf County Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, City Mayor Mr. Baba Fasi Uddin, Deputy City Mayor ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019