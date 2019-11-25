International Development News
Development News Edition

Bailey all set to be Australia's new national selector

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:09 IST
Bailey all set to be Australia's new national selector
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former limited-overs captain George Bailey is set to be Australia's new national selector alongside coach Justin Langer and chairman Trevor Hohns, according to a report. Bailey, 37, is still an active cricketer and plies his trade in the Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes and in the Sheffield Shield for Tasmania.

According to a report in 'The Sydney Morning Herald' and 'The Age', Bailey will not be the first active cricketer to be a national selector. In the past, Don Bradman and Michael Clarke have enjoyed the post while still being the captain of the national team.

Bailey, who has represented Australia in five Tests, 90 ODIs and 30 T20s, is yet to call it quits from the game. Asked about the necessity of a new selector, Cricket Australia head of national teams Ben Oliver said he was "really pleased with the people who put their hat in the ring for that role".

"There will be some people who are really disappointed no doubt but they should all take great encouragement and they all have a lot to offer," he said. Although it is believed that CA is showing a keen interest in Bailey because of his vast knowledge of the white-ball formats as a player, especially with next year's Twenty20 World Cup at home round the corner, Oliver said the new selector would also be involved in selecting squads for Test matches.

"The panel and all three will be responsible for all Australian men's teams," Oliver said. "What we've tried to achieve in this recruitment process is adding in some complementary skills to support Trevor and Justin and one of those is a consideration around short-format cricket."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Britain says it does not wish to stop the formation of a new EU commission

Britain does not wish to stop the formation of a new European Commission, a spokesman for Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, restating the position that London would not be nominating a new commissioner during an election.Weve set...

Srikanth pulls out of PBL to focus on international events

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the upcoming Premier Badminton League PBL to focus on international events ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old from Guntur, who had guided Bangalore Raptors to their...

Report: Turkey to start testing Russian S-400 defense system

Ankara Turkey, Nov 25 AP Turkish media say Turkey is poised to begin testing Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, despite threats of sanctions from the United States. The Milliyet newspaper, which has close links to the government, said ...

DLF to invest Rs 1500 cr on new commercial project in Gurugram

Realty major DLFs arm will invest around Rs 1,500 crore in the next two years on construction of over 3 million sq ft office space in Gurugram, Haryana to tap into growing demand for commercial properties from corporates and co-working play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019