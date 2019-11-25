International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Horse racing-Australia and Hong Kong end quarantine stand-off

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Horse racing-Australia and Hong Kong end quarantine stand-off
Representative image Image Credit: Max Pixel

Australia has agreed to relax restrictions imposed on the travel of horses from Hong Kong, ending a two-year stand-off between the two countries, the Hong Kong government said on Monday, confirming a report from the South China Morning Post.

The movement of horses between the jurisdictions was frozen in 2017 after the Hong Kong Jockey Club's (HKJC) addition of a training facility in mainland China, which sparked Australian concerns over biosecurity. Australian horses have been allowed to travel to Hong Kong under normal quarantine rules after the two sides reached an interim agreement in March, but horses from Hong Kong could only travel to Australia after spending 180 days in a third country.

The Australian Department of Agriculture (ADA), in October, assessed the HKJC's Conghua training facility, which is in an equine disease-free zone (EDFZ) in mainland China's Guangdong province and has now said it meets import standards. "The assessment concluded that the suite of biosecurity controls that are in place met Australia's import standards and that accordingly Hong Kong should regain its status as an approved jurisdiction for the export of horses to Australia," Hong Kong government said in a statement.

The ruling means horses can now be transported between Australia and Hong Kong in accordance with the same conditions that were in place before the movement was restricted in October 2017. "This is another strong endorsement of the robustness of biosecurity within the EDFZ and the high-health status of our racehorses at Conghua," HKJC Executive Director of Racing Andrew Harding said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena pool their MLAs at Mumbai Hotel in show of strength

In a show of their strength, Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena pooled their MLAs at Hotel Grand Hyatt on Monday evening. Senior leaders of three parties were present at the meeting Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Congr...

Turkey tests Russian missile defences despite US threats

Ankara, Nov 25 AFP Turkey began testing on Monday its Russian missile defence system, local media reported, despite repeated calls from the United States that it could lead to sanctions. Planes, including F-16 fighter jets, circled the Murt...

6 held, 3 on the run for selling fake Ayushman Bharat cards

Six persons were held in Rajkot in Gujarat for allegedly issuing bogus health cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Centres affordable healthcare scheme, police said on Monday. The accused had organised a ca...

UPDATE 2-Canada's labor union says no progress in talks with CN Rail; strike threatens grain exports

A strike at Canadas largest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co., is threatening to slow agricultural exports with more than thirty vessels waiting at Canadas West Coast by Monday to load grain shipments to be shipped to overseas buyers....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019