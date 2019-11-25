International Development News
Development News Edition

Ronaldo 'improving' but in doubt for Atletico clash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Turin
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:36 IST
Ronaldo 'improving' but in doubt for Atletico clash

Turin, Nov 25 (AFP) Cristiano Ronaldo remains in doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in Turin, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said on Monday. The 34-year-old Portuguese international was rested for Saturday's Serie A game against Atalanta which Juventus won 2-1 thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain double to stay top of the Italian league.

"Cristiano trained with his teammates yesterday (Sunday)," said Sarri. "It seems that his condition is improving but we still have to evaluate between today and tomorrow.

"The positive thing he was able to play throughout the training session with his teammates." Defender Matthijs de Ligt, who suffered a dislocated shoulder, and forward Federico Bernardeschi, who bruised his chest, also need to be evaluated, Sarri said.

Ronaldo was substituted in Juventus's previous two games including their Champions League game at Lokomotiv Moscow with a slight knee problem. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and hit back with four goals to help Portugal qualify for Euro 2020.

"My relationship with Cristiano is good," said Sarri, "if a player who has won so much is angry about being substituted, it means he still has a lot of motivation, and this is something positive." Juventus are already through to the last 16 and want to finish top of Group D with second-placed Atletico needing a win to guarantee their place.

"Atletico are a difficult side to play against, we have to think we want to qualify being the leader of the group that is our target for tomorrow," said Sarri. Sarri conceded he was spoilt for choice up front between Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Higuain.

"We have three very strong strikers for just two roles, I think it is an ideal situation, nobody will be able to play 65 matches, including with the national team," continued the Juventus coach. "Playing Dybala, Higuain and Cristiano all together is difficult because of their characteristics, but all three know how to play really well and are comfortable with each other."

Higuain, who has scored five goals this season, sat alongside Sarri in the press conference, and praise his coach, who he also played under at Napoli and Chelsea. "Obviously I spent some of the best season's of my career with Mr Sarri, I know exactly what he wants," said the 31-year-old Argentine who joined the veteran coach at Chelsea last season after an unhappy five-month loan spell at AC Milan.

"Compared to last year I had to change something in my head and he (Sarri) helped me a lot. "Mentally and physically I'm in great shape and the manager has been helping me a lot." AFP SSC SSC

SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

3.7 pc of over 1.06 lakh food samples analysed in 2018-19 found unsafe: FSSAI

Food regulator FSSAI on Monday said that over 1.06 lakh food samples were analysed last fiscal, of which 3.7 per cent were found to be unsafe and 15.8 per cent sub-standard. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI reported 36...

BJP leaders in civic bodies lauded PM for facilitating household industrial units

The BJP members in the civic bodies and DDA on Monday lauded the works done by the Modi government to facilitate lakhs of household industrial unit holders and shopkeepers in residential areas in the city. Delhi Development Authority member...

2019 AMAs: Carrie Underwood turns eyeballs in sizzling purple outfit

The red carpet of 2019 American Music Awards got more highlighted on Sunday evening when singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood graced the occasion in a fabulous ensemble. Before the show began, the 36-year-old singer turned heads for all the r...

Uber sensitises 50,000 driver partners in India on violence against women

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Monday said it has held gender sensitisation workshops for over 50,000 driver partners across eight cities in India. The workshops, held in partnership with Delhi-based Manas Foundation, will be rolled out to o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019