Report: Mets hire Meulens as bench coach

The New York Mets hired longtime San Francisco Giants coach Hensley Meulens as their bench coach on Monday, MLB Network reported. Meulens, 52, played five of his seven big-league seasons with the New York Yankees and was on former Giants manager Bruce Bochy's staff from 2010-19. He won three World Series titles with San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Meulens began his tenure in San Francisco as a hitting coach and spent the last two seasons as Bochy's bench coach. His experience as Bochy's right-hand man should benefit first-year manager Carlos Beltran, hired by the Mets on Nov. 1 to replace the fired Mickey Callaway.

The Mets also reportedly considered former Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers manager Jerry Narron and former Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves skipper Fredi Gonzalez for the position. A corner infielder and an outfielder from Curacao, Meulens batted .220 with 15 homers and 53 RBIs in 182 career games for the Yankees (1989-93), Montreal Expos (1997) and Arizona Diamondbacks (1998).

