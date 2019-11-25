International Development News
Development News Edition

As soon as I don't perform, I become burden: Chris Gayle

Jozi Stars' Chris Gayle said as soon as he fails to deliver, he becomes a burden for the team.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:39 IST
As soon as I don't perform, I become burden: Chris Gayle
Jozi Stars' Chris Gayle (Photo/ Windies Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Jozi Stars' Chris Gayle said as soon as he fails to deliver, he becomes a burden for the team. "As soon as I don't perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team. I am not talking for this team only. This is something I have analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. Chris Gayle is always a burden if I don't score runs, two, three, four times," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Gayle as saying.

"It seems like that one particular individual is the burden for the team. And then you will hear bickering. I am not going to get respect. People don't remember what you have done for them. I don't get respect," he added. After a disastrous Mzansi Super League campaign, he bid an explosive goodbye to the league. Jozi Stars' have lost all their six matches so far they have played in this year's MSL.

Jozi Stars suffered a 20-run defeat at the hands of Tshwane Spartans on Sunday. Gayle then went on to say he gets no respect and once he fails, he becomes the worst player.

"And I am not talking about this franchise. I am talking generally. Even from players as well, I am talking. Players, management, head of management, board members. Chris Gayle never gets any respect. Once Chris Gayle fails, it's the end of his career, he is no good, he is the worst player and all these other things. I've generally overcome these things and I expect these things and I have lived with these things," he said. Gayle also said the team is not a 'champion team' and there is a lot of uncertainty from the players.

"This is not a champion team. This is not how defending champions should play to defend the title. Most of the times it's been a lot of uncertainty from guys and I don't know if it's an off the field problem, I don't know what's happening. I think individuals, the franchise itself, needs to look at themselves and dig deep with what is happening. Something is wrong. I don't know what it is but we need to find out what's wrong," he said. The destructive West Indies batsman said he last year the dressing room environment was fantastic.

"I had so much fun last year. I didn't plan to come to play this year but because of the spirit last year, the dressing room environment was so fantastic, I just wanted to come and play. It wasn't about money at all, there was no negotiation, I said 'just sign it up but I won't play the full tournament'. I will play six games because I want to share one more moment with this dressing room and that's what I did. Normally I would take a break right now but I really, really wanted to come here," Gayle said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers weigh bans on trans youth treatments

U.S. legislators would do better relying on medical evidence, not opinion, as they consider a spate of new proposals that would ban transgender children from treatments such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, expert doctors say.A m...

Muraleedharan meets New Zealand parliamentarians delegation, discusses to further strengthen ties

A delegation of New Zealand Parliamentarians on Monday met Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in the national capital and held a discussion to further strengthen New Delhi and Wellington Parliamentary ties, trade and co...

UPDATE 2-Two killed in Congo after protesters torch U.N. buildings over massacre

Two people were killed in clashes with police in eastern Congo on Monday after protesters in the town of Beni set fire to the mayors office and several U.N. buildings in anger at a new round of violence by suspected Islamist rebels. Rebels ...

Opposition to boycott President's address at joint sitting of Parliament on Constitution Day

The Opposition parties are likely to boycott the President Ram Nath Kovinds address at the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday on the occasion of Constitution Day. The Opposition MPs said they will protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019