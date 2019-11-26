International Development News
Report: Raiders WR Renfrow has broken rib, punctured lung

Oakland Raiders rookie receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered a broken rib and a punctured lung during Sunday's 34-3 loss to the New York Jets, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Renfrow, 23, left the game midway through the third quarter and did not return. He finished with three catches for 31 yards.

The fifth-round draft pick from Clemson has 36 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He caught at least two passes in 10 of those contests. Renfrow had 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons at Clemson (2015-18), winning two national championships. He caught the game-winning TD pass from Deshaun Watson with one second left to beat Alabama 35-31 in the title game on Jan. 9, 2017.

