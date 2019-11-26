International Development News
Embiid goes scoreless as 76ers blow lead at Raptors

  Updated: 26-11-2019 09:07 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:47 IST
Embiid goes scoreless as 76ers blow lead at Raptors
Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, including two important free throws with 11 seconds remaining, and added eight assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 Monday night. Pascal Siakam had 25 points for the Raptors, including a dunk as time expired in the fourth quarter. The Raptors are 7-0 at home and have won 14 straight regular-season games at home against the 76ers.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby had 12, Terence Davis 11 and Norman Powell 10 for Toronto. Josh Richardson scored 25 points for the 76ers, Tobias Harris added 18 , Al Horford had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Ben Simmons 10 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists and Mike Scott added 12. Joel Embiid had no points on 0-for-11 shooting and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Trailing by one entering the fourth quarter, the 76ers took a six-point lead with 5:16 remaining. VanVleet's 3-pointer cut the lead to two points, but Marc Gasol missed two free throws with 2:51 to play. After a 76ers miss, Siakam made a layup and a free throw with 1:01 remaining to give Toronto a one-point lead. VanVleet made two free throws with 11 seconds left to increase the margin to three.

A 3-pointer by Richardson finished the scoring in the first quarter and gave Philadelphia a 34-28 lead after the Raptors scored the first eight points. The Raptors used a 10-0 run in the second quarter, completed by Siakam's seven-footer, to take a five-point lead with 4:34 remaining.

James Ennis III made a dunk with 9.1 seconds remaining in the first half to cut the Toronto lead to 51-49 entering the intermission. Anunoby's corner 3-pointer gave Toronto a 68-62 lead with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter.

The lead reached seven, but the Raptors led only 81-80 after three quarters. Raul Neto made a 3-pointer to open the fourth-quarter scoring to put Philadelphia ahead by two points.

Embiid missed a free throw with 8:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Richardson missed three free throws with 8:01 to play. The 76ers led by six on a layup by Harris before their collapse down the stretch.

