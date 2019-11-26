International Development News
Development News Edition

Late Lightning tallies help in dumping Sabres

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 09:48 IST
Late Lightning tallies help in dumping Sabres
Image Credit: pixabay

Tampa Bay's Cedric Paquette and Ondrej Palat netted short-handed goals 49 seconds apart on the same penalty kill in the Lightning's 5-2 win over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The two goals broke open a 3-2 game midway through the third period and helped Tampa Bay to its third straight win and sixth in its last eight games.

Palat, who added two assists, recorded his 200th assist and 300th point on Nikita Kucherov's goal that opened the game's scoring. Mikhail Sergachev and Yanni Gourde contributed tallies, and Ryan McDonagh pitched in with had two assists.

Gourde's goal was his third game-winner against the Sabres this season, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 30 shots. The Lightning played without captain Steven Stamkos, who missed his second game with a lower-body injury.

Sam Reinhart and Jimmy Vesey scored and Carter Hutton made 24 saves for Buffalo, which is 2-8-2 in its last 12 games. Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin left the game in the second period after taking an elbow up high from Tampa Bay's Erik Cernak and did not return.

The Sabres, who had four power plays, have scored only once in their last 31 man-advantage chances over their last 11 games. In the teams' first meeting since playing twice in Sweden early this month, Kucherov scored shortly after the puck dropped -- just 13 seconds in -- on the Lightning's annual "Hockey Fights Cancer Night."

The right winger notched his eighth tally over Hutton's glove with Palat earning the lone assist. The Sabres' top line knotted it 1-1 just more than three minutes later when Jack Eichel moved around a defender in the neutral zone and put a wrister on Vasilevskiy from the right side. The rebound kicked out left to Reinhart, who netted his ninth goal at 3:40. The goal was his fourth against Tampa Bay after scoring three times in Stockholm in the NHL Global Series matches.

Vesey scored his first goal with Buffalo by stealing a cross-ice pass from Sergachev, breaking away and slipping the puck between Vasilevskiy's pads at 1:48 of the second period. Sergachev redeemed himself with a long shot from the point for a power-play goal at 7:20, and Gourde added his sixth goal for a 3-2 lead just more than two minutes later.

Paquette made it 4-2 with a short-handed goal on a breakaway at 8:17 of the third, and Palat added another shorty to finish a two-on-one with Mathieu Joseph at 9:06 with Kevin Shattenkirk off for tripping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-China summons U.S. ambassador in protest over Hong Kong rights bill

Chinas foreign ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to protest against the passing in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying it amounted to interference in an internal Chinese matter....

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the Ho...

RCom shares rally 6 pc to hit upper circuit

Shares of Reliance Communications shares rose 6 per cent to hit upper circuit on Tuesday after the company received three resolution plans from different firms. On the BSE, the stock opened at 69 paise and rose 4.34 per cent to 72 paise api...

End of BJP's game: NCP on SC ruling over Maha political drama

With the Supreme Court directing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure a floor test on Wednesday and that there be no secret ballot, the NCP on Tuesday said only truth will prevail and that it was end of the BJPs game. Satya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019