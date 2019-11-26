International Development News
Flyers get past visiting Canucks

  • Reuters
  • Philadelphia
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:02 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:00 IST
Flyers get past visiting Canucks
Jake Voracek and Sean Couturier each had one goal and one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Monday. Voracek scored a goal for the second straight game. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart wasn't heavily tested but made 16 saves.

J.T. Miller scored the lone goal for the Canucks, who had a short-lived one-goal lead. Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was solid throughout and stopped 32 shots to keep the score close.

The Canucks struck first when Miller notched his 10th goal at 10:34 of the first period. It was only the eighth time all season Vancouver scored the first goal. Couturier scored the equalizer for the Flyers at 5:54 of the second period with Voracek and Robert Hagg earning the assists. It was Couturier's seventh goal of the season.

Claude Giroux ripped a wrist shot through traffic in front, but Demko grabbed the puck out of the air with 2:04 left in the second. The Canucks managed only four shots on goal in the second period yet went to the locker room tied 1-1.

Couturier nearly scored again with 15:38 remaining in the third as he skated in and had the puck knocked away at the last second by Demko. The Canucks then had their second power play but couldn't capitalize.

Voracek put ahead the Flyers 2-1 with a shot from his knees that clanged off one goal post and the crossbar and into the net at 11:27 of the third. Demko was pulled for an extra skater with 1:50 remaining and Vancouver finally put some pressure on Hart with 17.4 seconds left. Josh Leivo fired a shot from point-blank range, but Hart corralled the puck and didn't allow a rebound.

Vancouver kept the puck in the Flyers' zone in the waning seconds yet couldn't manage a clean shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

