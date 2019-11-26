International Development News
Atanu Das wins bronze in men's recurve event at Asian Archery Championships

Atanu Das on Tuesday won a bronze medal in the men's recurve event at the ongoing Asian Archery Championships.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-11-2019 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:58 IST
Atanu Das wins bronze in men's recurve event at Asian Archery Championships
Archer Atanu Das (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Atanu Das on Tuesday won a bronze medal in the men's recurve event at the ongoing Asian Archery Championships. Das defeated South Korea's Jin Hyek Oh 6-5 to win the laurel.

"#TOPSAthlete #AtanuDas won a bronze medal in men's recurve at the #AsianArchery Championships in Bangkok after beating South Korea's Jin Hyek Oh 6-5. Many congratulations," SAI Media tweeted. On Monday, Das had combined with Deepika Kumari to win a bronze in the mixed team recurve event at the ongoing Championships.

The duo defeated China's pair 6-2 to win the medal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

