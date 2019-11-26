Sports Highlights at 9 PM

International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:02 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:02 IST
The following are the top expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES *Report of ISL match between Goa and Jamshedpur.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-DHONI-FUTURE 'Dhoni will decide future after IPL next year'

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take a call on his future after next year's Indian Premier League (IPL), a source close to the star cricketer said on Tuesday, seeking to quash the endless speculation surrounding his career. SPO-CHESS

Tata Steel Chess: Anand runs out of steam and luck, Carlsen wins big Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Viswanathan Anand ran out of steam and got eliminated from the Grand Chess tour, getting just one point in the last five games of the Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz tournament, which concluded here on Tuesday.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND Atanu Das wins men's recurve bronze in Asian Archery C'ships

Bangkok, Nov 26 (PTI) Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the men's recurve individual event of the Asian Championships here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-NZC-LD RACISM England support 'emotional' Archer after racist abuse in New Zealand

Wellington, Nov 26 (AFP) England players will rally around an "emotional" Jofra Archer after the paceman was racially abused by a spectator in New Zealand, director of cricket Ashley Giles said Tuesday, as local officials scoured CCTV footage to identify the culprit.

SPO-CRI-TAUFEL-INTERVIEW No Indian in ICC's elite panel of umpires: Simon Taufel calls for structural review

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Not a single Indian features in the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires right now and the celebrated Simon Taufel doesn't foresee anyone making the cut in near future either as he feels it takes a decade to create one world-class official.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS

Kohli closes in on top-ranked Smith, Agarwal breaks into top-10 for first time Dubai, Nov 26 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli rode on his commanding century in the Day/Night Test to close in on top-ranked Steve Smith, while opener Mayank Agarwal made his maiden entry into the top 10 in the ICC Test rankings issued on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR

Team spirit missing in Duleep Trophy, hope Ganguly revamps it: Tendulkar By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar feels BCCI President Sourav Ganguly should initiate a revamp of the Duleep Trophy as players competing in the event seem more focussed on individual performances than their teams.

SPO-DAKAR-SANTOSH Top 20 finish is like winning Dakar for me, CS Santosh

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Well aware of his limitations, India's top rider CS Santosh believes a top 20 finish in next year's Dakar will be as good as winning the world's most gruelling off-road rally that will move to Saudi Arabia for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

American killed in attack on UN vehicle in Kabul on Sunday -Pompeo

A U.S. citizen was killed in an attack on a United Nations vehicle in Kabul on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, as he condemned the act.Attacks targeting UN personnel working to help the Afghan people are unconscionable and...

Pompeo says documents confirm China committed human rights abuses

Recently leaked documents confirm that China committed human rights abuses of Uighurs and other minority groups, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.An international group of journalists have r...

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from bust and Metro commuters in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Rohit Singh, a resident of Madanpur Khadar Extension, they...

Bill empowering Gram Sabha to pass resolution banning opening of liquor vends passed in Hry Assembly

The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill which allows a Gram Sabha to pass a resolution banning opening of liquor vends within the local area of a Gram Panchayat if 10 per cent population is against setting up of such stores. The new l...
