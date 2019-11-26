Sports Highlights at 9 PM

The following are the top expected stories at 2100 hours:

SPO-CRI-DHONI-FUTURE 'Dhoni will decide future after IPL next year'

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take a call on his future after next year's Indian Premier League (IPL), a source close to the star cricketer said on Tuesday, seeking to quash the endless speculation surrounding his career. SPO-CHESS

Tata Steel Chess: Anand runs out of steam and luck, Carlsen wins big Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Viswanathan Anand ran out of steam and got eliminated from the Grand Chess tour, getting just one point in the last five games of the Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz tournament, which concluded here on Tuesday.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND Atanu Das wins men's recurve bronze in Asian Archery C'ships

Bangkok, Nov 26 (PTI) Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the men's recurve individual event of the Asian Championships here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-NZC-LD RACISM England support 'emotional' Archer after racist abuse in New Zealand

Wellington, Nov 26 (AFP) England players will rally around an "emotional" Jofra Archer after the paceman was racially abused by a spectator in New Zealand, director of cricket Ashley Giles said Tuesday, as local officials scoured CCTV footage to identify the culprit.

SPO-CRI-TAUFEL-INTERVIEW No Indian in ICC's elite panel of umpires: Simon Taufel calls for structural review

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Not a single Indian features in the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires right now and the celebrated Simon Taufel doesn't foresee anyone making the cut in near future either as he feels it takes a decade to create one world-class official.

Kohli closes in on top-ranked Smith, Agarwal breaks into top-10 for first time Dubai, Nov 26 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli rode on his commanding century in the Day/Night Test to close in on top-ranked Steve Smith, while opener Mayank Agarwal made his maiden entry into the top 10 in the ICC Test rankings issued on Tuesday.

Team spirit missing in Duleep Trophy, hope Ganguly revamps it: Tendulkar By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar feels BCCI President Sourav Ganguly should initiate a revamp of the Duleep Trophy as players competing in the event seem more focussed on individual performances than their teams.

SPO-DAKAR-SANTOSH Top 20 finish is like winning Dakar for me, CS Santosh

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Well aware of his limitations, India's top rider CS Santosh believes a top 20 finish in next year's Dakar will be as good as winning the world's most gruelling off-road rally that will move to Saudi Arabia for the first time.

