International Development News
Development News Edition

Castel wins it for Jamshedpur in Goa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Margao
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:54 IST
Castel wins it for Jamshedpur in Goa

Jamshedpur FC returned to winning ways and handed FC Goa their first defeat of the season (1-0) in the Hero Indian Super League here on Tuesday. In a closely-contested match, Sergio Castel's 17th-minute strike, his fourth of the season, proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Castel climbed to the top of the goalscoring chart and Jamshedpur climbed to the second spot on the table with 10 points after five matches. Goa slipped to fourth and have eight points. Goa were quick to take control of the game and threatened the visitors' goal early on. Edu Bedia dribbled forward and released Jackichand Singh down the right flank before the winger's powerful shot from a tight angle was blocked by an alert Subrata Paul.

Jamshedpur found an opening in the 12th minute when Castel dropped deep to pick up the ball and found Robin Gurung's overlap to his right. The full-back's floating cross was met by CK Vineeth at the far post but the Keralite's acrobatic effort flew wide. Minutes later, the on-loan Atletico Madrid striker put Jamshedpur in the lead, utilising the open space in the hosts' defensive third. The Spanish striker collected a Farukh Choudhary cross from the right, used his first touch to outfox Mourtada Fall in the box and confidently slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

There were chances at both ends before the break. ISL debutant Jitendra Singh's strike from distance was tipped over by Mohammed Nawaz and Edu's glancing header was saved on the goal line. Jackichand Singh continued to threaten with one cross after another from the right flank after the break but they were dealt with by the Jamshedpur defence. Brandon Fernandes attempted an ambitious curler from outside the box close to the hour-mark that failed to test the goalkeeper.

Goa continued to apply pressure in the attacking third and Jamshedpur's chances had dried up. Edu fed Jackichand into the box and with the full frame of the goal in front of him, the winger blasted his effort over the bar. Goa were reduced to 10 men towards the end of the second half when Ahmed Jahouh, who had picked up a yellow card in the fifth minute and was on a thin rope throughout the game, slid in late on Noe Acosta. The central midfielder was shown a second yellow, dealing a body blow for Sergio Lobera's men.

Jamshedpur were clever enough to bring the tempo of the game down and consign a 10-man Goa to a defeat, sending a statement out to their rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CG govt to launch new Rs 2500 per quintal scheme for paddy

The Chhattisgarh government will launch a new scheme to pay Rs 2500 per quintal to farmers for procuring paddy, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He was answering to the discussions on the demand propo...

Oppn Congress, CPI(M) boycott house during special session on Constitution Day

Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday boycotted the second half of the West Bengal assemblys special session on Constitution Day over not being allocated enough time to speak in the House. Special sessions have been called on Tu...

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Ministers post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeti...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration seeks to put judge's order for McGahn testimony on hold

U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019