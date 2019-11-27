International Development News
Suter goal lifts Wild over Devils

  Reuters
  • New Jersey
  Updated: 27-11-2019 08:32 IST
Suter goal lifts Wild over Devils
Ryan Suter scored the tiebreaking goal three minutes into the third period and Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves in his NHL debut Tuesday night as the visiting Minnesota Wild edged the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in Newark, N.J. The Wild improved to 4-0-3 in their last seven games and held the lead this time after blowing late leads and losing in overtime Monday to the New York Rangers and Saturday to the Boston Bruins.

Suter put the Wild back in front with a quick wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that seemed to surprise the Devils and went over goaltender Louis Domingue's left pad. Suter scored his third goal of the season after Ryan Hartman won an offensive zone faceoff from Blake Coleman and after getting a smooth cross-ice pass from Ryan Donato. Kahkonen became the seventh goaltender to make his NHL debut for the Wild and first since Darcy Kuemper in 2013. He joined the team last week when Devan Dubnyk was placed on injured reserve for personal reasons.

His best save occurred with 7:01 remaining in the second when he moved across the crease to get his glove on Taylor Hall's attempt to chip the puck into the right side of the net. Former Devil Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota, which played its league-leading 17th road game.

Jesper Boqvist and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who have been outscored 31-14 in the third period this season. Dominque made his second start since joining the Devils last week and stopped 26 shots.

Parise gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead four seconds into a power play when he tipped Suter's wrist shot into the net with 14:30 left in the first. The Devils tied the game with 7:16 remaining when Boqvist's wrist shot from above the left circle was deflected by Minnesota's Luke Kunin into the net. The Wild challenged the call believing Wayne Simmonds gathered a loose puck in the neutral zone with a high stick but the goal was upheld and in the third period the league announced the goal should not have counted.

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead with 9:53 left when Greenway finished off a 2-on-1. The Devils tied the game when Palmieri tipped Hall's slick cross-ice feed into the vacated the net with 7:22 remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

