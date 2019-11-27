International Development News
Sakshi in command at home, quips Dhoni in talk about marriage

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 11:10 IST
He is the quintessential 'Captain Cool' on the cricket field but at home, Mahendra Singh Shoni says it's his wife Sakshi who calls the shots and he never comes in the way as "I know I can be happy only if she is happy". Speaking at an event here, the 38-year-old former captain, who led India to two world titles and is currently on a sabbatical, joked about marriage and love. He married Sakshi in 2010.

"All men are like lions until they get married," he said much to the amusement of a packed hall at an event organised by matrimonial site 'BharatMatrimony' on Tuesday night. "I am like an ideal husband...I let my wife do everything. I know I can be happy only if my wife is happy. My wife will only be happy if I say yes to anything and everything that she says," he added.

Offering a more a serious take on marriage later, Dhoni said the relationship gets stronger with age. "...the real essence of marriage is once you cross 50. Once you are 55, I would say that's the real age for love. That's where you get slightly away from whatever your daily routine is," he said.

There has been intense speculation about the future of the Jharkhand stumper, who has been away from the game since India's semi-final exit from the ICC World Cup in England in July. He has already missed the West Indies tour and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He will also be skipping the upcoming home series against the West Indies.

A source close to the player on Tuesday said that he will take a call on his future only after the IPL next year.

