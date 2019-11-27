International Development News
Cricket-Bailey to become Australia selector - board

  • Reuters
  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 12:27 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 12:22 IST
Former limited-overs specialist George Bailey will join Australia's selector's panel after the conclusion of the domestic Big Bash Twenty20 tournament, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday. Bailey, 37, replaces former captain Greg Chappell who retired from his Cricket Australia roles as a selector and national talent manager at the end of September.

Bailey will draw the curtain on his playing career with Tasmania state and Big Bash side Hobart Hurricanes in early February to take on the role of selector full-time, CA said in a statement. He will initially serve as a "National Teams advisor" for Cricket Australia and work closely with head coach Justin Langer and selector Trevor Hohns before joining the selector's panel in a full-time capacity upon his retirement, CA said.

"I am passionate about the long-term success of the Australian cricket team and advancing the cause of Australian cricket in general," Bailey, who played five tests, 90 one-day internationals and 30 Twenty20 internationals, said. "I'm confident I can add value to the selection process and that my experience will be complementary to that of Trevor and Justin. I am really excited to be joining them in the coming months."

Bailey is expected to focus on selections for the Australia T20 team, with Australia to host the T20 World Cup in less than a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

