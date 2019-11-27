Sanju Samson replaces injured Dhawan for T20I series against West Indies

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies due to a knee injury. Sanju Samson will replace Dhawan in the squad. Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team assessed him on Tuesday to review the healing of his wound. The medical team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely.

The selectors had announced the Indian ODI and T20I squad for series against West Indies on November 21. Samson's exclusion from the squad did not go down well with many supporters as they criticised the selectors for not giving him a chance. Samson was a part of the T20I squad for series against Bangladesh, but he was not given a chance in the playing XI as Rishabh Pant was preferred over him.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson. India will play their first T20I against West Indies on December 6. (ANI)

