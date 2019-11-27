International Development News
Development News Edition

Having Fit India week should be made mandatory in all schools: Kiren Rijiju

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken the initiative of observing Fitness Week in the second, third and fourth week of November, as part of the Fit India Movement.

Having Fit India week should be made mandatory in all schools: Kiren Rijiju
Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that celebrating fitness week at this time of the year is a very good step. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju visited the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Andrews Ganj, here today to participate in Fitness Week Celebrations at the school. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken the initiative of observing Fitness Week in the second, third and fourth week of November, as part of the Fit India Movement. Shri Santosh Kumar Mall, Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Anita Karwal, Chairman of CBSE and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The students put on a grand display of hatha yoga, dance fitness, physical training drills as well as various indigenous sports. Shri Rijiju himself participated alongside the school children in traditional games like Gilli danda, pitthu, and archery.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that celebrating fitness week at this time of the year is a very good step. He said, ''It is being organized across all Kendriya Vidyalayas and I will encourage private schools to do the same. Having a Fit India week in the month of November and December should be made mandatory across all schools. Fitness is a very important part of a student's life and as we look at integrating physical activity into the curriculum, we should find ways of how to devise a marking system for it". Lauding the role of Kendriya Vidyalayas in promoting fitness the Minister said, "the report card that I have received from Kendriya Vidyalayas on their observance of fitness activities after the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement, has been the most encouraging amongst all schools". Shri Rijiju also stated that there should be a technical evaluation and a progressive report card for fitness because it is a very important part of a student's life. "We want to see our children fit. Fit children are the future of our nation," he added. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was also honored for their role in the Fit India Plogging Run.

The objective of the Fitness Week is to bring about a behavioral change in school children from spending "Passive Screen Time" to "Active Field Time" – by moving them away from computer screens to open fields. 22000 CBSE schools across the country and three abroad are participating in the movement.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Labour accuses UK PM of plot to 'sell' NHS to Trump

London, Nov 27 AFP Britains main opposition Labour party on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of plotting a toxic deal with Donald Trump to allow US pharmaceutical companies access to the state health service. Labour leader Jer...

Provisions already in existing laws to check insult of freedom fighters, says MoS for Home Rai

Already provisions exist in the current legislation for the prevention of incidents where people insult Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabh...

DIAL, Adani Enterprises, 2 others clear technical criteria for Jewar airport; decision on Friday

All four bidders for the Jewar airport have qualified technical criteria and the concessionaire for the Rs 29,560-crore project would be finalised on Friday, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi International Airport Limited DIAL, the Zur...

Plea questions DGCA appointment of examiners to check pilots; HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and airline regulator DGCA on a plea alleging appointment of airline employees as designated examiners DEs to conduct routine checks on fitness of pilots. A bench of Chief Just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019