International Development News
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton can sign off in style at Abu Dhabi finale

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:09 IST
PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton can sign off in style at Abu Dhabi finale
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lewis Hamilton will be making a milestone 250th Formula One start as he seeks to sign off his championship-winning campaign in style in Sunday's Abu Dhabi season-ender.

The Briton, who became only the second driver to win a sixth title at the U.S. Grand Prix earlier this month, is already the most successful driver at the floodlit Yas Marina track with four wins. Another triumph in the dusk-to-night race would be a perfect finale for the 34-year-old, who can expect a more hard-fought battle next year from a younger generation hungry for the limelight.

"It's inevitable that the youngsters are going to come through," Hamilton said after the last race in Brazil, where he finished third but ended up seventh after a post-race penalty for tangling with Red Bull's Thai rookie Alexander Albon. The average age of the top three at Interlagos -- Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly and McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz -- was 23 years, eight months and 23 days and the sport's youngest podium yet.

"I feel like I'm able to still kick it with these guys and so I'm excited for the future," said Hamilton, who can also equal his own record of 33 successive points finishes on Sunday. "Hopefully next year we're going to have a serious three-way, four-way battle and that's great for Formula One."

Hamilton has won half of the season's 20 races so far, propelling his team to an unprecedented sixth successive title double, but Brazil was a disappointing weekend with Valtteri Bottas retiring. "The underperformance in Brazil means we head to Abu Dhabi with a point to prove," said team boss Toto Wolff.

Ferrari's 22-year-old Charles Leclerc has made his mark since the August break, winning twice and is set to end the season as the driver with most pole positions (seven so far). Verstappen, also 22, took his third win of the campaign in Brazil and is fighting Leclerc for third overall.

If there is to be a challenge to Mercedes, who have won every race in Abu Dhabi since 2014, it looks more likely to come from Ferrari. The Italian team have already secured second in the constructors' standings but have never won in Abu Dhabi, a track located right next to their Ferrari World theme park.

Even if they have cleared the air between their drivers after Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel collided in Brazil, there is still likely to be plenty of tension as they too seek to finish on a positive note. Abu Dhabi is also the place for farewells.

Nico Hulkenberg is leaving, at least for a season, after losing his Renault seat to 23-year-old Frenchman Esteban Ocon and Robert Kubica will bring down the curtain on his comeback with Williams. Canadian reserve Nicholas Latifi is favourite for the seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh closing peaks; Yes Bank rallies over 7 pc

Market benchmark Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday scaled fresh closing peaks on hectic buying in banking, oil gas and auto stocks amid positive trends from global markets as investors latched onto hopes of a trade deal between the US and Chin...

Cong tries to garland Goa CM to protest his Mahadayi remarks

Opposition Congress in Goa on Wednesday reached the state secretariat to garland Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as a protest over his remarks on the Mahadayi river issue, but the party leaders attempt was foiled by the security personnel. Th...

UPDATE 2-French farmers clog highways to protest at "agri-bashing"

French farmers angered by government policies that they say threaten their livelihoods drove convoys of tractors into Paris on Wednesday, obstructing commuter traffic and adding to the social unrest facing President Emmanuel Macron.Up to a ...

Security of Gandhi family not withdrawn but only changed: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said security of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka has not been withdrawn but changed to Z-plus with ambulance. Replying to the debate on the SPG Amendment Bill, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019