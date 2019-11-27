International Development News
Development News Edition

Bhubaneswar, Rourkela to host 2023 Men's Hockey WC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:56 IST
Bhubaneswar, Rourkela to host 2023 Men's Hockey WC

The 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced here on Wednesday. India will host the Men's Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time after the country was picked to stage the game's showpiece event in 2023 by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) earlier this month.

The tournament will be held from January 13 to 29. "We hosted the 2018 World Cup and I would like to announce that the 2023 Hockey World Cup will again be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Are you happy. I am happy," Patnaik said, while addressing the crowd at the Kalinga Stadium in a brief ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by International Hockey Federation and Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, Hockey India president Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmed, Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, besides other dignitaries. Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium will host the game's showpiece tournament for the second consecutive time after successfully conducting the event in 2018, which was won by Belgium.

Of late, Bhubaneswar has hosted some big international sporting events, including the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, 2017 FIH Hockey World League Final, FIH Men's Series Finals in 2019 and the recently-concluded FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. The state capital is also one of the venues for the 2020 FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Badrinath shrine wears thick blanket of snow

The Badrinath shrine in the hilly state of Uttarkhand has been covered in a sheet of snow due to heavy snowfall in the town. The entire shrine wore a thick blanket of snow as the areas of Badrinath Dham and Auli in the Chamoli district of U...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1 cr of former Andhra Pradesh tehsildar under PMLA

The ED has attached assets worth over Rs one crore of a former tehsildar of Andhra Pradesh and her family under the anti-money laundering law in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case, the federal agency said on Wednesday. ...

SPECIAL REPORT-How Hong Kong's greatest tycoon went from friend of China to punching bag

In January of 1993, an ambitious Chinese Communist Party boss, a 39-year-old official with chubby cheeks and a mop of black hair, visited Hong Kong. He was seeking out the citys rich among the shimmering skyscrapers, hoping to secure invest...

US News Roundup: Trump jokes about impeachment; opioid makers' legal woes and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump jokes about impeachment probe at annual turkey pardonPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday used the high power of his office to pardon Butter, a 47 pound 21 kg turkey, during a U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019