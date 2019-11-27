International Development News
15-year-old leggie named in Pakistan women's team for T20 series against England

The 15-year old leg-spinner Aroob Shah was on Wednesday named in the Pakistan women's squad for the forthcoming ODI and T20 series against England women in Malaysia. Chief selector Urooj Mumtaz said that Aroob had shown promise in the recent home series against Bangladesh and so she has been included the squad to play against the top-ranked England side.

"Aroob is talented and that is why she had been included in both the ODI and T20 squads for the England series," Urooj said. Aroob played an ODI against Bangladesh earlier this month in Lahore and took 2 for 37 runs.

England refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Women's Championship series and the PCB will host it in Malaysia. The women's selection committee has made four changes in the ODI squad from the one which took on Bangladesh women in the two-match series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium earlier this month.

Right-handed batswoman Kaynat Hafeez and right-arm off-spinner Rameen Shamim have earned maiden call-ups, while all-rounder Nida Dar and left-arm orthodox Anam Amin have made returns. They have replaced Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal and Sana Mir who have taken a break from international cricket. There are four changes, as well, in the T20I squad.

The three ODIs, part of seventh-round fixture of the ICC Women's Championship, serve Pakistan, ranked fifth in the eight-team table, with an opportunity to secure direct qualification to the ICC Women's World Cup to be held in New Zealand in 2021. The top four teams by the end of the two-year cycle, which concludes next year, along with the hosts will secure berths in the upcoming World Cup.

