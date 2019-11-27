International Development News
Development News Edition

Srikanth, Praneeth, Prannoy enter 2nd round of Syed Modi badminton

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:53 IST
Srikanth, Praneeth, Prannoy enter 2nd round of Syed Modi badminton

Top Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and H S Prannoy advanced to the second round of the men's singles event in the Syed Modi International Badminton tournament here on Wednesday. Third seed Srikanth beat Russia's Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap.

Srikanth won 21-12 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee. Later in the day, fourth seed Sai Praneeth defeated Malaysia's Iskandar Zulkarnain 21-16 22-20 in a 47-minute contest to set up a clash against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Prannoy, unseeded here, got the better of Chinese shuttler Li Shi Feng in a tough three-game contest 18-21 22-20 21-13. He will face eight seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei next. Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen, who won the Scottish Open last week, also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition.

Sourabh Verma and Ajay Jayram also entered the second round of the men's singles with contrasting victories over their rivals. While Sourabh eased past Canada's Xiaodong Sheng 21-11 21-16, Jayram stunned fifth seed compatriot Sameer Verma 15-21 21-18 21-13.

Sourabh will next play qualifier Alap Mishra, while Jayram will be up against China's Zhao Jun Peng. Siril Verma too made the men's singles second round after getting the better of Chinese Taipei's Huang Ping-Hsien 12-21 21-15 21-3.

In the women's competition, young Assamese shuttler Ashmita Chaliha advanced to the second round after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16 21-16 in a 32-minute contest. She will next play against Kim Hyo Min of Korea. Among other Indian women shuttlers, Rituparna Das and Tanvi Lad also made it to the next round where they will face each other.

While Rituparna beat Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin 21-19 21-19 , Tanvi had to sweat it out to come out winners 21-18 17-21 21-16 over Russia's Natalia Perminova. Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain, seeded fourth, defeated Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri 21-16 21-11 to set up a clash against Korea's Sim Yu Jin.

However, it was curtains for second seed Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they lost 12-21 21-23 to China's combination Di Zi Jian and Wang Chang. In women's doubles, eight seeds Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy entered the second round after beating Hong Kong pair of NG Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying 21-13 16-21 21-19.

The Indian duo will next play against the English pair of Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Videocon Industries posts Rs 6,760 cr loss in FY19

Videocon Industries, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Wednesday reported a huge loss of Rs 6,760.75 crore for the fiscal ending March 2019 against Rs Rs 5,264.04 crore in the year-ago period mainly due to a sharp fall in income. V...

Norway wealth fund says climate change key to risk-based divestments

Norways 1.1 trillion wealth fund, the worlds largest, said climate change dominated discussions about whether it should sell stakes in companies because they are considered too risky.The fund, which invests revenues from Norways oil and gas...

Australian writer and TV critic Clive James dies aged 80

Clive James, an expatriate Australian writer and broadcaster who wrote incisively and often hilariously about television, literature and current affairs, has died aged 80, his agents said on Wednesday. James, a big name in British televisio...

UPDATE 1-Gamblers back Tesla in Ford tug of war as orders reach 250,000

Orders for Tesla Incs electric pickup Cybertruck are inching closer to the record set by the companys Model 3 sedans in 2016, with company head Elon Musk signalling 250,000 customers have now lined up to buy the new vehicle less than a week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019