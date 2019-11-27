International Development News
Development News Edition

Putin says Russia 'will do everything' not to let down UEFA, fans

  • PTI
  • |
  • Saint Petersburg
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:37 IST
Putin says Russia 'will do everything' not to let down UEFA, fans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the UEFA president Wednesday that his country would do its best to organize the Euro 2020 football tournament as Moscow risks a possible four-year doping ban. "We will do everything not to let down you, fans and players," Putin told Aleksander Ceferin in Saint Petersburg, which is due to host four games in the finals.

On Tuesday, a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) source said however that the Euro 2020 football tournament would be excluded from the potential ban. Saint Petersburg is one of 12 locations across Europe scheduled to host matches in next year's tournament.

"This will be a special championship," Putin said. "This means a lot for us because when the first championship took place 60 years ago, the Soviet Union team won," the Russian leader added, referring to the first European Football Championship.

Ceferin for his part praised the country's ability to host major sporting events. Stressing that he was not a diplomat, Ceferin said that the World Cup hosted in 2018 by Russia was "organized perfectly."

"I really mean it," he added. "We at UEFA are very happy that Russia is more and more a football country," Ceferin said.

Russia pulled out all the stops to host the football extravaganza last year, the most important event in the country since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. On Monday, anti-doping watchdog WADA's compliance review committee recommended a four-year sporting ban against Russia over falsified lab data it received from the country.

If WADA chiefs adopt the review committee's recommendations on December 9, Russia faces exclusion from key sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, on Tuesday the WADA source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP the European championships were "not a major event."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rapid warming of Indo-Pacific ocean behind decline in rainfall over north India: Study

Rapid warming of the Indo-Pacific ocean could be the reason behind erratic rainfall patterns with heavy rains pummeling some parts of the world while others, including north India, experiencing declines, a new study has said. The study, led...

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia and Manmohan, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday night and invited them for his father Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as the Maharashtra chief minister on...

Rajasthan: 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants granted Indian citizenship

The Rajasthan government here on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants. The citizenship was handed over at the District Collectorate in Jaipur.Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had informed the L...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamists kill at least 19 in latest east Congo attack

Updates death toll and quote By Fiston MahambaGOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 27 Reuters - S uspected Islamist rebels have killed at least 19 people in east Congo, an official said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks cau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019