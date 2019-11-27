International Development News
Pirates name Shelton as new manager

The Pittsburgh Pirates hired Derek Shelton as their new manager, general manager Ben Cherington announced on Wednesday. Shelton, 49, replaces Clint Hurdle, who was fired in September after nine seasons with the team. He'll be introduced at PNC Park on Dec. 4.

Though Shelton has worked in various coaching roles since 2005, this is his first stint as a manager at the major league level. He previously worked as a manager in the New York Yankees farm system. He was bench coach of the Minnesota Twins the past two seasons. "I have known Derek for more than 15 years and have great admiration for his passion for the game and players, work ethic, curiosity, and desire to learn," said Cherington in a press release. "He has worked and learned from some of the best in the game, and in turn has helped players and colleagues learn and improve during his 20 years of coaching and managing."

"My family and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Pittsburgh community and are humbled to be a part of this storied franchise," said Shelton. Shelton had a brief minor league career as a catcher, but his career ended after elbow surgery following the 1993 season.

Hurdle, 62, finished with a 735-720-1 mark (.505) since joining Pittsburgh in 2011 and ranks fourth all-time in wins in franchise history, trailing Fred Clarke (1,422), Danny Murtaugh (1,115) and Jim Leyland (851).

