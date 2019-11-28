International Development News
Broncos QB Lock gets starting reps, could debut Sunday

Second-round rookie quarterback Drew Lock will share the Denver Broncos' first-team practice reps with incumbent starter Brandon Allen this week, and he could make his debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. "We're going to up Drew's reps this week extensively in practice, see how he does with that, and then make a decision prior to the game," head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Wednesday, adding the decision could go "potentially right up to the game."

Lock has been on injured reserve since spraining his throwing thumb in the preseason, but he was designated to return two weeks ago, allowing him to practice and opening a three-week window to be activated to the 53-man roster. He has taken a handful of reps with the starters and split scout-team work thus far, showing enough to earn more work. "I just feel like he's had a couple good weeks of limited practices and seems like -- I think he's ready to advance in his reps and let's see where he's at further," Fangio said. "When you're getting eight to 10 with the offense, it's not a great look, but he passed those, and let's see where he's at with getting more."

The coach added that all options remain on the table: Lock could be the starter, the backup or remain on injured reserve. "I'm prepping to be starter," Lock said. "If that happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I'll be ready either way."

Allen, who was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1 from the Los Angeles Rams, has started the past three games and gone 1-2. In Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Allen completed 40 percent of his passes -- 10 of 25 -- for 82 yards and an interception. He was sacked four times for a loss of 33 yards. In all, the Broncos' offense generated just 134 yards in Buffalo, the lowest output in a game since 1992 and the first time under 200 total yards since 2003.

Lock was drafted 42nd overall in 2019 out of Missouri, where he completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns across four seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

