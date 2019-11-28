International Development News
Development News Edition

Jaguars' Coughlin declines to address Marrone's status

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jacksonville
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 04:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 04:28 IST
Jaguars' Coughlin declines to address Marrone's status
Image Credit: Flickr

Tom Coughlin's first media session in seven months was lacking one thing: A vote of confidence for Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone. The Jaguars are a disappointing 4-7 this season, and Marrone's status is a hot topic. But Coughlin, the team's executive vice president of football operations, repeatedly dodged questions on Wednesday about Marrone, who is 19-24 in three full seasons with the club after going 1-1 as interim head coach in 2016.

"Five games to win," Coughlin said when asked about Marrone the first time. A bit later, the answer included a mention of evaluations throughout the organization.

"We have five games to go, and then there will certainly be an evaluation of every one of us. Of everybody," Coughlin said. Marrone, Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell all have contracts through the 2021 season, after receiving extensions following the teams' run to the AFC Championship game in January of 2018.

Asked if he would return next season, Coughlin said, "there are five games to go." One thing Coughlin was candid about is that there are "no excuses" for the poor season the team is experiencing.

Jacksonville has fallen out of the AFC South race with three straight setbacks and is on its way to missing the playoffs for the 11th time in 12 seasons. "We know as an organization that we've put ourselves in a hole this season and, specifically, not performed as we had planned in the second half of the last three divisional games," Coughlin said. "I offer no excuses. ... It's important to keep in mind that we have five games to play, and we are committed to do our very best to prepare, to practice and to put ourselves in the best possible position to win five games, one game at a time."

Another topic Coughlin wanted no part of was the in-season trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey sharply criticized Coughlin prior to the trade. "I'm not going to speak about Jalen," Coughlin said. "He's no longer a part of our team. He's a member of another team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Slump in demand pulls down UK car production, again

British automotive output dropped by an annual 4 in October, the 16th month out of the last 17 to record a fall, as demand from both domestic and overseas buyers decreased, according to a trade body. Production stood at 134,752 cars last mo...

FEATURE-Talk to me: counsellors help child workers win justice in India

When counsellor Arti Sharma met a 10-year-old boy, whose father sold him for 500 Indian rupees 7 to work in a bangle factory, she expected tears - not a stony silence.It took her more than a week to get the child, who had run away from the ...

Reports: Orioles place INF Villar on waivers

Slugging second baseman-shortstop Jonathan Villar was placed on outright waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports. The move was made to beat the non-tender deadline for arbitration-eligible players ...

US News Roundup: Former U.S. President Carter home for the holidays after surgery; Three more Navy SEALs spared review after Trump's intervention

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.William Ruckelshaus, who resigned in Watergates Saturday Night Massacre, dies at 87 U.S. mediaWilliam Ruckelshaus, picked by Richard Nixon as the first head of the U.S. Environmental...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019