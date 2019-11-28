International Development News
Browns, Steelers downplay melee, focus on game

Image Credit: Flickr

Going into a rematch just 17 days after their first meeting, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are desperate for a win. That's not the only point on which they would agree. The bitter AFC North rivals are vowing to look past an ugly incident in the first meeting and not get caught up in retribution, retaliation, etc.

"We've got to stay together, stay composed," Browns running back Nick Chubb said. In the final minute of Cleveland's 21-7 win on Nov. 14, emotions took over, and a melee broke out after Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled the helmet off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it at him, hitting him in the head.

Garrett and Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey will miss Sunday's game because of suspensions stemming from the brawl, and there were several fines issued totaling over $750,000. Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was limited in midweek practice because of a groin injury but seems likely to play, said he has learned from earlier experiences and won't be carrying a grudge.

"In my eyes, it's just another football game," he said. "We all know what's at stake and what we've got to do. And this week that's beating Pittsburgh." The Steelers offered a back-at-you.

"I think the game matters more than all the talk," Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro, who was fined for what he says was being a peacemaker, said of any carryover. Cleveland (5-6) has won three straight and with a win would pull even with Pittsburgh (6-5), sweep the season series, reach .500 and keep alive slim hopes for a wild-card spot.

"It's good to be playing a meaningful game against Pittsburgh in December. ... We're trying to build on what we've done the past couple weeks," Browns guard Joel Bitonio said. The Browns are relatively healthy, although tackle Greg Robinson was put in concussion protocol, and his status is unclear.

The Steelers have won five of their past six games -- the loss to the Browns the lone exception -- and find themselves in a dilemma on offense. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin announced Devlin "Duck" Hodges as the starter for the rematch. The third-stringer recently has outplayed Rudolph.

In addition, top Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster -- who passed concussion protocol but is still battling a knee issue -- and top running back James Conner (shoulder) weren't practicing as of midweek. Rudolph stepped in after Ben Roethlisberger had season-ending elbow surgery. Hodges was forced to play when Rudolph got a concussion. But even after he got healthy, Rudolph wasn't as effective as the Steelers had hoped.

In the team's past 28 possessions led by Rudolph, there have been two touchdown drives, five interceptions and 14 punts. Hodges stepped in in relief last week and sparked Pittsburgh to a 16-10 comeback win at Cincinnati. In his three appearances, including one start, he is 27 of 40 passing for 318 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Even with a lot on the line, and the spotlight aimed at him, Hodges sheds nerves like, well, water off a duck's back. "I go out there with a lot of confidence, a lot of energy. I just try to go out there and slow everything down, enjoy the game and have fun," Hodges said. "A lot of it is that I don't have anything to lose. I was undrafted. ... And I've always been calm.

"(My teammates) know I can get the job done, and I know I can. Just try and go do it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

