Packers add OT Veldheer after injury to Bulaga

The Green Bay Packers claimed retired veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer off waivers from the New England Patriots on Wednesday as insurance in case injured right tackle Bryan Bulaga's return is delayed. On Tuesday, New England released Veldheer, who announced his retirement in May just a week after signing with the Patriots. Though he didn't play a game with the Patriots and was on the reserve/retired list, Veldheer reportedly is "in shape" and has been looking to be a late-season addition to a team in need of an offensive lineman.

A nine-year veteran, Veldheer started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties. He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer has made 113 career starts in 118 games, with the majority at left tackle.

Bulaga sustained a right knee injury in the Packers' 37-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He didn't practice Wednesday and is expected to be out at least through Green Bay's road game against the New York Giants on Sunday. Though former undrafted free agent Alex Light replaced Bulaga against the 49ers, Packers coach Matt LaFleur plans to consider various options.

"We'll look at everything," LaFleur said Wednesday. "Our goal is just to put our best five out there, and we'll go from there. And we'll take the week to figure that out."

