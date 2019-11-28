International Development News
Development News Edition

Embiid finds scoring touch as 76ers down Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 08:11 IST
Embiid finds scoring touch as 76ers down Kings
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Joel Embiid rebounded from the first scoreless game of his career with a game-high 33 points Wednesday, leading the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 97-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Embiid, who shot 0-for-11 in Monday's loss at Toronto, went 10-for-19 against the Kings, leading the 76ers to their eighth straight home win.

Buddy Hield paced the Kings, losers of two straight, with 22 points. Playing on the final night of a four-game trip, the Kings led 46-45 before Raul Neto dropped in a 12-foot floater just before the halftime horn for a one-point 76ers edge at the break.

Philadelphia never trailed in the second half, going up by as many as 12 in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dewayne Dedmon hit 3-pointers in a 10-point Kings flurry that got them within 90-83 with 5:44 to play.

Dedmon connected from short range to make it a five-point game at 92-87 with 2:41 to play, but Embiid countered with a dunk and two free throws, enabling the 76ers to pull away. Embiid's scoring output was his third game of the season with 30 or more points, missing his season-high at Atlanta by three points. He completed a double-double with a game-high 16 rebounds for the 76ers, who won for the fifth time in their last six games.

Ben Simmons also recorded a double-double for Philadelphia with 10 points and 14 rebounds to go with five assists and two steals, while Matisse Thybulle added 15 points, Tobias Harris 14 and Al Horford 12. The 76ers outshot the Kings 46.2 percent to 41.1 and outrebounded the visitors 50-42.

Coming off a career-best, 41-point game Monday at Boston, Hield topped 20 points for the 11th time this season for Sacramento despite shooting just 3-for-12 from 3-point range. He made 11 3-pointers against the Celtics. Dedmon added 18 points, Bogdanovic 17 and Harrison Barnes 14 for the Kings.

Barnes also had team-highs in rebounds (nine) and assists (six) for Sacramento.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers grab 3-0 lead, hold off Hurricanes

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in his return from an upper-body injury and Henrik Lundqvist made 41 saves in his 1,000th career appearance for the Rangers, counting the regular-season and postseason, as New York built a three-goal ...

Siakam pours in 31 as Raptors rout Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 126-98 on Wednesday night. It was the eighth straight home win for the Raptors, a franchise record to open a season.The...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...

UPDATE 11-Residents flee fourth major Texas petrochemical fire this year

Three workers were injured and residents of four towns were told to evacuate after explosions on Wednesday at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. An early morning blast at a TPC Gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019