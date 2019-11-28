International Development News
Flyers get rare win in Columbus, defeat Blue Jackets

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tyler Pitlick, Scott Laughton and Claude Giroux each scored a goal and the Philadelphia Flyers got a rare win in regulation in Columbus, defeating the Blue Jackets 3-2 on Wednesday. It was the Flyers' first road win in Columbus in regulation since Dec. 13, 2005. The Flyers also won for just the second time in the last 15 games in Columbus.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots. Nick Foligno and Seth Jones had one goal apiece for the Blue Jackets, who had won four of five entering this game.

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves but had his four-game winning streak snapped. The Blue Jackets jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead when Foligno scored at 4:51 of the first period. Elliott made the initial save, but the puck bounced directly to Foligno, who tapped the puck into the net.

Philadelphia wasn't able to take advantage of three power plays in the first period, but still managed to tie the game at 1 when Pitlick scored at 18:38. James van Riemsdyk earned one of the assists on Pitlick's goal, and it was van Riemsdyk's first point in the last nine games. But the lead didn't last long as Jones fired a shot through traffic with 35.1 seconds remaining for a 2-1 Columbus advantage.

Laughton registered his first goal of the season at 3:19 of the second as the Flyers tied the game again at 2. It was the first goal for Laughton in 24 games, dating to last season. On the Flyers' fifth power play, Giroux connected with a nasty wrist shot at 16:35 of the second for a 3-2 lead.

Jones had another late scoring chance, but his shot whizzed through the crease and just wide with about 30 seconds remaining. Sonny Milano nearly tied the game for Columbus with 3:15 remaining in the third, but his point-blank shot was turned away by Elliott's pad.

Korpisalo was pulled with 2:01 left for an extra skater, then came back in briefly before vacating the ice again. Columbus was unable to score despite a couple of late chances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

